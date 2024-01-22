Freezy Mabones has flown his daughter out of Ghana, and in an adorable video while on their flight, the pair bonded

The loving father played games with his child, teasing her and making her smile brightly

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and Ghanaians in the comments section were impressed with their bond

Popular Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has taken his daughter on a trip abroad, and he captured their sweet moments on camera.

In a video he posted on his TikTok account, Freezy Mabones and his little girl can be seen having fun on the plane, playing games and making jokes.

The father-daughter duo looked very happy and relaxed as they enjoyed each other’s company. The boxer teased his daughter and made her smile, giggling and blushing.

A white lady who was sitting next to them on the flight was also amused by their antics, and she smiled warmly as she watched them bond.

The video has gone viral on social media and has received a lot of positive feedback from Ghanaians and other fans of Freezy Mabones. Many people praised him for being a loving and involved father and for giving his daughter a memorable experience. They also commented on how cute and smart his daughter was and how much she resembled him.

Freezy Macbones sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kalabouley Guy wrote:

the white lady show you a good heart ❤️for you and your kid paaaaa

Kofi Capo commented:

You go dey there naa den ur father u no see before go just appear den boom u turn Dee Bee .. this life go sweet oo

Dave Dave910 reacted:

why obroni dey look you like that. Freezy . you went from it ain't easy being freezy to it's now easy for you God has bless you chale bless up

Freezy Macbones bonds with daughter

In another story, Freezy Macbones, in a video, bonded with his adorable daughter by teaching her how to box.

In the sweet footage, the boxer and his child were both draped in boxing gear, with Freezy barking out instructions to the little girl.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were pleased to witness the father-daughter bond on display.

