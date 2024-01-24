TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu got herself a Mercedes-Benz and flaunted it online in October 2022

Bintu's car sparked massive rumours that a man speculated to her boyfriend had sponsored the purchase of her new car

The man known as Mr Rob, a real estate developer, has finally come to share details about the car and his relationship with Bintu

Ghanaian businessman and real estate mogul Mr Rob of Rob Definitions fame has denied rumours that he bought a Mercedes-Benz for socialite Hajia Bintu.

Bintu, a TikTok influencer famous for her curves, acquired a luxurious Mercedes-Benz SUV sometime in October 2022.

After showcasing the car on social media, speculation swirled that Mr Rob had purchased it for her after having an affair with her.

Mr Rob explained the role he played in getting Hajia Bintu's Benz Photo source: @fiifipratt1, @bintu_hajia

Hajia Bintu reveals she bought the car with her own

The rumours were so rife that Hajia Bintu had to come out to deny them. In an interview, she explained that she had saved up independently through her influencer gigs to purchase the $150,000.

"When I started influencing, and the deals started coming through, I saved money from them. If I post instant ads on snap and I charge Ghc 500 cedis, imagine how much I will make a week if I post five or ten a day," she said.

The explanation from Bintu did not defuse the rumour, and it has been lingering for many months now.

Bintu's supposed sponsor Mr Rob speaks on how she got her Benz

But Mr Rob has finally set the record straight on the rumour that he financed the extravagant gift for Bintu.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Mr Rob, who is the senior brother of DJ Mensah, indicated even though he played a part in purchasing the car, he did not pay for it.

According to him, he helped Bintu obtain the $150,000 Mercedes through a hire purchase agreement.

"The history of payment is there. She paid for it herself and it is an indictment of her hard work for anybody to claim otherwise," he said.

He further pointed out that he is only a friend to Hajia Bintu with no strings attached.

Hajia Bintu flies 1st class to Dubai

Meanwhile, Hajia Bintu recently shared photos and videos of her trip from Ghana to Dubai.

The images showed her flying first class in a luxurious space and seemingly having a good time on the flight.

The comments section of her post had some interesting reactions, as some of her followers were impressed with her luxurious lifestyle.

