Jeremy Doku has opened up about his country of origin, Ghana, and he expressed his love for the country

The Belgium international said he had been to Ghana only once, which was a long time ago, but he would love to visit again

Doku said he loves and speaks the Twi language, Ghanaian music and dance, embracing his lineage

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has revealed his strong connection to Ghana, the country of his parents, in an interview. The Belgium international, who was born and raised in Borgerhout, said he had been to Ghana only once when he was very young, but he would love to visit again soon.

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku Photo Source: jeremydoku

Source: Instagram

Doku has become a superstar in the Premier League, performing very well for Machester City in his debut season. He said he still has love for Ghana and even speaks fluent Twi, one of the major languages of Ghana. He also expressed his admiration for Ghanaian culture, especially music and dance.

Ghanaians who saw the video reacted and wished Doku could still play for Ghana. Some people, however, said having Doku would still not change the fortunes of the Black Stars. It is worth noting that Doku can never play for the Black Stars and has already been featured on the Belgian national team.

Jeremy Doku gets Ghanaians talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Skiiny man said:

Please Mr Doku I love you soo much .. don’t come to Ghana, else you are finished ask Inaki

Ojoe commented:

Gfa watched all these kids since 16yrs and still decided to reach out to a 29yr old Inaki wow

NãstYßläq _Øffïcïäl said:

Just imagine having Kudus, Doku and Sulemana in this game

Inaki Williams spotted in Spain

In another story, Inaki Williams has been spotted in Bilbao, Spain, ahead of his club's match against Barcelona.

The player was part of the Black Stars' AFCON squad, which failed to qualify the team for the tournament's second round.

Netizens have taken to social media to share their remarks about the striker's quick return to club duties.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh