Arsenal player Thomas Partey and his beautiful girlfriend have welcomed a baby girl to their family

Celebrity mom Janine Mackson looked super excited when she posed with her newborn baby for the first time after giving birth

Some social media users have congratulated the powerful duo after they announced the good news online

Black Stars player Thomas Partey is the latest celebrity dad in town after his beautiful girlfriend based in London gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.

The happy couple broke the news on their social media as they welcomed a new addition to their family.

The new mother, Janine Mackson, wore a classy long-sleeve sweatshirt with a front zipper and matching pants while holding her adorable baby.

The supermodel looked gorgeous in coloured African print braids while flaunting her makeup-up face, and she used her one hand to hold her newborn baby.

Check out the photo below;

Thomas Partey's girlfriend slays in a white dress

While on vacation in Cairo, Egypt, Arsenal player Thomas Partey's girlfriend looked stunning in a short white dress.

Janine styled her natural hair into a bouncy, curly hairstyle that perfectly matched her look.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Janine Mackson's postpartum photo on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mz_abi stated:

The most amazing and beautiful new mum in town!

valeriealexandrova stated:

you light up our whole world ❤️ Angel

Theelectrictribe stated:

Blessed and highly favoured

Deborahlola stated:

Congratulations beautiful

Rhiannon.obinyan stated:

Janine, you are a goddess

coriaislinn_ stated:

Congratulations! Just beautiful ✨✨✨

silver_cam2 stated:

wow

elodiesfn_ stated:

The prettiest ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Cherellelazarus stated:

Wow!!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Siriusfilm said:

Angel

Valvsval stated:

Prettiest mama

Nyaguaa stated:

So gorgeous ❤️

annamariedescartes stated:

Wishing you all the best ❤️

Juliasaubier stated:

Gorgeous

Aveandyou stated:

Beauty

Jkatharinaw stated:

Hot Mommy❤️

Theelectrictribe stated:

Wow, you look so beautiful, sis proud of you

Thomas Partey Rocks A New Hairstyle By Christian Atsu's Barber Before Ghana's Game Against Angola

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Thomas Partey, a professional football player from Ghana, who has developed a more sophisticated sense of style as he pursues greatness.

The Arsenal player shared on Instagram that he had a quick touch-up with international barber Nikki before facing Angola in the Ghana Black Stars' 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying match at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Some social media users commented on Thomas Partey's hairstyle, which went viral.

