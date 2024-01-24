The Black Stars have crashed out from the ongoing AFCON tournament in the first round

The team played three group games and managed to get only two points infuriating many supporters

The entire team has failed to address the public since the defeat except for Alexander Djiku whose address has earned him significant praise

Ghana's Black Stars have failed to advance past the group stages of this year's AFCON tournament.

The team lost its opening game against Cape Verde and managed a point each from their games against Egypt and Mozambique.

Since their final group game, the team together with its captain has failed to comment on their performance and address their disappointed fans.

Djiku apologises on behalf of the Black Stars Photo source: X/GhanaBlackStars

Djiku apologises after Ghana's AFCON exit

Only the France-born player, Alexander Djiku, who became Ghana's first goal scorer at this year's AFCON has reacted to the disappointing performance of the Black Stars so far.

On social media, the Fenerbache defender said "Words will certainly not be enough to erase the disillusionment. We are disappointed and very sorry for our Ghanaian people that we have failed at this stage of the competition, but if you only knew how grateful we are to have been supported by you, our Ghanaian fans."

Djiku was heralded by Ghanaian supporters for his sportsmanlike gesture as they await other players of the Black Stars to follow suit.

Netizens herald Djiku after his apology

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Djiku's apology to Ghanaian fans.

@Bill_Eshun said:

You did your very best. One of the bright spots in the team

@NateOcee wrote:

You were a 5 star player in the tournament...I wish you the best of luck

@garyalsmith commented:

We witnessed your commitment too. You’ll always have a place at the black stars.

@ANKASA1 noted:

You should be the captain I saw you playing your heart out…. I no bore you at all!!!

@garyalsmith added:

Captain material, 1000 yards. Big performance.

Inaki Williams spotted in Spain after AFCON exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams had been spotted in Bilbao ahead of the club's upcoming Copa del Rey fixture against Barcelona.

The striker flew directly on a private jet from Cote d'Ivoire to Spain and is yet to comment on the Black Stars' performance which has led to the dismissal of head coach, Chris Hughton.

