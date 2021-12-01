Rev Erskine and his wife are the latest cool parents in town after they welcomed their first child

The couple took to social media to share baby bump photos after the child was born

Rev Erskine and his wife got married in a plush ceremony on on November 19, 2020

Popular Ghanaian radio and television presenter and event compere, Erskine Amo Whyte, known professionally as Rev Erskine, has welcomed a lovely baby boy.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of Ghanaian blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere, Rev Erskine was seen posing with his wife.

The photos saw the couple showing off their baby bump as they posed in what looked like a photo studio.

Photos of Radio and TV Presenter Erskine Whyte and his wife. Source: Instagram/ronnieiseverywhere

Source: Instagram

One of the photos saw Rev Erskine standing behind his wife as he put his arms around her waist reaching all the way over the baby bump.

Another photo saw the popular radio and TV personality on bended knee as he planted a kiss on his wife's baby bump.

Reports that came with the photo had it that Rev Erskine and his wife have already welcomed their child.

Sources close to the Whytes have it that the duo gave birth to a bouncy baby boy.

