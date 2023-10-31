John Dumelo made a promise online, with the hope that Presec will fail to win the NSMQ trophy for the eighth time

Yesterday, October 30, 2023, the boys' school emerged winners of the NSMQ grand finale held in Accra

This has forced John Dumelo to hold his end of the deal as many netizens look forward to him fulfilling the promise

On October 22, 2023, Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo made a promise online ahead of the final contest of this year's National Science and Maths Quiz.

Dumelo, an alumnus of Achimota School touted that Presec would succumb to his former school during the contest's final.

The politician threw all his chips behind Achimota School and promised to walk backwards barefoot to Presec's school premises in Legon, Accra, should the boys' school win the contest.

John Dumelo to walk from University of Ghana, Legon, to Presec campus Photo source: @johndumelo

Source: Twitter

John Dumelo to walk backwards barefooted to Presec

In an interesting turn of events, John Dumelo is on the verge of walking backwards barefoot to the Presec school.

This comes after Presec beat Achimota School and Opoku Ware School during the 30th edition of the NSMQ, with Presec maintaining its position as the most successful school in the competition's history.

John Dumelo, who recently buried his mom, took to social media to congratulate all three schools involved in the final contest and also disclosed his readiness to fulfil his promise.

In a post published on X, formerly Twitter, he said:

I am a man of my word. I will be walking backwards barefoot from the UG main gate to Presec main gate Tommrow 31st Oct at 4pm.

Netizens react to John Dumelo's intention to fulfil his promise

John Dumelo's decision to fulfil his promise has excited numerous netizens, who cannot wait to see him in action.

@SannieDaara said

I will provide live TV coverage and security.

@EiiScanty said

you really go walk backwards??? ei Togbe Tsali reincarnated.

@AkwasiAmpony said

I will be there U go walk taya

@theecopolitico said

Show them your Torgbe Tsali powers

Dignitaries mourn with John Dumelo at his late mother's funeral

Earlier this year, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo, the NDC candidate for Ayawaso West Wuoguon had lost his mum.

Scores of dignitaries, including Nana Ama McBrown and former president John Dramani Mahama, who led a delegation of renowned politicians, were present at the funeral held in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh