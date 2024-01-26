American rapper Meek Mill has shared some news that will no doubt excite Ghanaian musicians

The renowned rap artiste said he is ready to do a song feature for as little as $150K as long as the artiste has the money ready and he loves the song

Meek Mill made this announcement in a tweet on his verified X account on Tuesday, January 23, 2024

American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, widely known as Meek Mill, has shared a piece of good news with artistes who are interested in collaborating with him.

The rapper announced that he's ready to charge as little as $150K for a song feature if only he loves the song and the amount is ready.

The Going Bad rapper made this announcement in a tweet on his X page on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 10:53 p.m.

Meek Mill, who recently hopped on a call with Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy for a potential feature, explained that although he typically charges $250K for a feature, he's willing to reduce his fee to $150K if he loves the track in question. He wrote in the tweet:

Every time I do a verse I charge 250k and up if you got 150k on sight and I like the song we can swap it outtt!!!!

Meek Mill further explained the rationale behind the price. According to him, some artistes need other platforms to push themselves, and he said he can provide just that. Meek added that he has a huge fanbase, a following of over 50 million people, and good playlisting on streaming platforms.

Meek Mill's tweet sparked several reactions online. Some said the $150K reduced price was too high to begin with. Others also said that after paying the original $250K, it would take about 75 million streams just to break even, assuming the artiste owns one hundred percent of the record, which is rarely the case.

Netizens react to the tweet

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

igbaraN asked:

What are you saying that cost $250k? lol

endlesslysoft said:

Disrespectfully, no one in 2024 is saying, “I need meek mill on my song.” No one is paying that, bro.

nellsonpapi asked:

Can I get a verse and pay installments for 250,000 years?

Meek Mill Talks About His Phone Getting Stolen In Ghana, Says He Did Not Feel Offended

YEN.com.gh reported that Meek Mill spoke about getting his phone stolen in Ghana.

The rapper said he enjoyed his stay in the country, adding that he did not feel uncomfortable about being pickpocketed.

Meek said he understood that back in Africa, an iPhone could feed an entire family, so he did not take it personally.

