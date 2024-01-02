Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy could be featuring American rapper Meek Mill on a new song

The two musicians recently hopped on a call to discuss a possible collaboration

Fans are excited for the news

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy has recently excited his fans after a video of him with Meek Mill popped up online.

The two global artistes had a discussion via video call about a possible feature that could be coming out soon. Meek wanted to know when Stonebwoy would be in the United States for them to record a song together.

Stonebwoy and Meek Mill Link Up For A Possible Collaboration: "We Gonna Make It Happen". Credit:@stonebwoyb and meekmill

Source: Instagram

Meek Mill wants to feature Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy replied in the video saying he would be in America in January and also expressed excitement about working with Meek Mill. Meek also expressed hope about winning a Grammy award with Stonebwoy.

Meek Mill has had an astounding career as a rapper in the States and it would be interesting to know what he and Stonebwoy would come out with after a studio session together.

Ghanaians react to the news of Stonebwoy's collab

Netizens have shared their reactions to the news of Stonebwoy and Meek Mill's potential collaboration. YEN.com.gh has shared some comments below.

jojoisnotakid said:

fire fire

iamkelsy added:

I can't wait

kofiaddo89 added:

Two kings

mensahannin said:

We're waiting for a banger

lydiaadzo added:

Stonebwoy is the best artiste outta Ghana.. I'm waiting for the collab, it will be fire

jamalkame244 said:

Madd tune... we waiting

kojoash said:

they're two different artistes... I wonder how this will sound.

maameyaa49 said:

Fire fire

serwaabonsu said:

Stone my king... I love you

