Ghanaian reggae and afro-dancehall musician and producer Bright Homenya, popularly known as Article Wan in the entertainment industry, has disclosed in a recent interview that the hook 'Ngege' in his hit song Solo was a name given to him by his mom during his childhood.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, Article Wan explained how the name came about.

According to Article Wan, when he was an infant, he used to make the sound 'ngege' whenever he cried. His mom of blessed memory, upon noticing this, nicknamed him after the sound he made. He added that she even used to tease him with the name 'Ngege.'

The Solo hitmaker told Naa Ashorkor on TV3 that as he grew older, he decided to use the name to make a song, and this led him to develop it into a catchy hook for his popular song Solo.

The musician also rebuffed claims that he's a one-time hitmaker. According to him, he has released many songs that have gained popularity in Ghana despite being a music producer originally. Watch below.

The success of Solo

Solo was a huge hit when it was released. It has gathered more than 400,000 views on YouTube alone. The remix of the song, which featured Stonebwoy, further propelled the song to greater heights. A video of two students dancing to the remix also went viral.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

donkidi22 said:

Wei

untamed_jay said:

I love this guy

s_tenkorang added:

So funny, lol

nba_4kktreyy said:

Cap. Akoa no boa

