Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo is famously for brightening up every stage she graces with her classy African print dress

The Ladies Circle co-host has opened up about her personal style and how it has helped her brand

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, she revealed her favourite style icons in Africa with no Ghanaian on the list

Fashion is in the clothes, but style is in the person. Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo rose to the limelight after competing in the Miss Malaika beauty pageant.

The former Ghana Institute of Journalism graduate made it clear how she wanted the world to describe her in terms of her looks.

TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo slays in beautiful dresses.

Source: Instagram

Fashions fade, style is eternal.—Yves Saint Laurent. Although she didn't win the prestigious crown, cash and car, Anita Akua Akuffo preserved and worked harder to become a television presenter at GHOne TV, where she built a real fanbase of audience who liked her dressing style and unique presentation.

As the co-host of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Anita Akua Akuffo has not only assured the youth that hard work pays, but she has proven a point that you don't need to show skin to be a famous television personality.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Anita Akuffo spoke about why she dressed decently and revealed her favourite African style icons.

Anita Akuffo talks about her style

TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo disclosed that she looks for three things when choosing her outfits.

My style is more of being comfortable and stylish yet simple and elegant. I always have these things in mind before I step out in the ensemble.

Anita Akuffo explains why she has only one fashion designer who designs for her

As one of the top female celebrities in Ghana, Anita Akuffo says it is vital to work with reliable and talented designers who always deliver elegant dresses to meet deadlines.

I work with one fashion designer, that is Adjoa Yeboah Clothing so I hardly contact other designers. We’ve worked for over 8 years, so it’s very easy for her to know and understand what I want. She understands my body and the fact that I love to cover up.

I don’t give her a style, all the outfits you see me rock are her ideas from start to finish. I just tell her the event or occasion I’m wearing the outfit too, and voila; she does the work.

Watch the video below;

Anita Akuffo shares her go-to style for red carpet event

Why change the winning formulae? Anita Akuffo has a signature look that is easily recognised from a distance.

I will go for a fitting, long, but elegantly detailed outfit for an event on any day.

Anita Akuffo opens up about her love for African print ensembles

Anita Akuffo expressed her tradition and the rich Ghanaian culture beautifully defined in locally manufactured textiles.

African prints are my first love. They make me so happy in a way that I can’t even explain. The patterns, colours and how they stand out are just beautiful.

Also, I’ve come to love them even more because my designer is one of the best in making stunning pieces out of African prints.

Anita Akuffo reveals why she always loves to rock ponytail hairstyles

Anita Akuffo is one of the female celebrities who is always seen rocking ponytails, which requires less time and is cost-effective.

Fun fact: growing up, I really hated ponytails. I loved big afro hairstyles till I tried a ponytail once, and a friend told me never to cover my face with those big wigs. That was how I fell in love with ponytails. It’s a go-to hairstyle for me on any day.

No matter how bad your makeup is, a ponytail has a way of making you look good. I don’t need to do much as well regarding ponytails. I think every lady should go for a ponytail when they don’t know what hairstyle to do.

And now there’s the frontal ponytail, so you can rock it perfectly even if your edges are not as full as mine.

Anita Akuffo expressed her shock when she was nominated for the 2024 YEN Entertainment awards

Anita Akuffo couldn't hide her excitement when she was nominated for the 2024 YEN Entertainment Awards.

I was extremely surprised and even more shocked when I saw the amazing women in the category. Eii, it's such a tight category, but I’m humbled.

It means being myself and channelling my style through my daily looks to be seen and appreciated. I’m very grateful for the nomination.

Watch the video below;

Anita Akuffo list her favourite style icons in 2023

The co-host of the TV3 reality dating show Date Rush says that she is sometimes inspired by top Nigerian stars regarding their high fashion sense.

My top style icons will be Toke Makinwa and Veekee James

Anita Akuffo Stuns In Indian-Inspired African Print Dress With Veil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how many Ghanaians have expressed respect for TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo after seeing her preview of the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale.

The fashion model co-hosted the show on October 8, 2023, sporting two stunning ensembles and an ostentatious frontal haircut.

In a lengthy post, Anita Akuffo thanked her glam squad for elevating her to the status of style hero in Ghana.

