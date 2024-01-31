After Ghana's exit from the 2023 AFCON, a number of the country's players returned to club duties

After Ghana's sad exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage, some players returned to their various clubs and participated.

Below is a list of Black Stars players who are performing well at the club level after Ghana's unfortunate exit from the 2023 AFCON:

André Ayew

Black Stars Captain André 'Dede' Ayew, despite putting up an unimpressive performance at the 2023 AFCON, put up a splendid performance for his club, Le Havre, which is his French Ligue 1 side.

Coming on as a substitute in the 70th minute, Dede Ayew's side was trailed 2-1. He equalised in the 85th minute with a header.

The joy of his equaliser did not last as Lorient retook the lead through Mohamed Bamba on 90+2. However, Dede Ayew was able to equalise with a more beautiful effort two minutes later. He scored with an overhead kick.

The game between Le Havre and Lorient ended in a draw, 3-3, pushing the team to the 11th spot in the table with 23 points.

Iñaki Williams Arthuer

Black Stars striker Iñaki Williams Arthuer assisted his club, Athletic Bilbao, in achieving one of their most memorable victories, defeating Barcelona to move to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

The game resulted in a 4:2 win for Arthuer's club, with the Ghanaian player scoring in extra time, giving his club a 3:2 lead, and later on, giving his brother Nico Williams a beautiful assist to make it 4:2 in the dying moment of the match.

Ghanaian players who won and displayed outstanding performances in their first club games after getting booted out of the 2023 AFCON

Also, other Black Stars players made their respective clubs shine after joining them for the first time after getting knocked out of the 2023 AFCON group stage.

Below is a list:

Alex Djiku

Centre-back for Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe, Alexander Kwabena Baidoo Djiku, displayed an incredible performance in the game between his club and MKE Ankaragücü.

The game resulted in a 2-1 win for his club, earning them three more points and making their total points 60 in the league.

Captioning the post, Djiku wrote:

Back with a victory +3 Thank you for the support! s@fenerbahce

Salisu Sarki

Olympique de Marseille played against Salisu Sarki's club, AS Monaco, and the game ended in a draw, with both sides scoring two goals each.

Speaking about the game, Salisu wrote:

Tough fought and great effort from the lads, important point away from home!! Focus on the next one⚪️

