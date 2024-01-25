Inaki Williams was one of the key contributors to Athletic Bilbao's massive win against Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey quarter-finals

The Ghanaian international's goal and assist in extra time gave his club a 4:2 win over the La Liga giants, taking them to the semi-finals

The striker went straight into action for his club side after disappointingly bowing out of the AFCON with the Black Stars

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams helped Athletic Bilbao achieve one of their most memorable victories in recent history, as they defeated Barcelona 4:2 in extra time in the Copa Del Rey quarter-finals on the night of January 24, 2024. Inaki scored a crucial goal and assisted his brother Nico Williams in the dying minutes of the game.

Inaki Williams celebrating after scoring

The match was a roller-coaster ride, as Barcelona equalised Athletic's first goal and took the lead with the help of Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski, but Athletic Bilbao fought back and equalized, sending the game into extra time.

In the 105+2 minute, Inaki Williams received a pass from Villalibre, which was deflected by a Barcelona defender. He reacted quickly and hit a powerful shot, which bounced off the post and back to him. He then tapped in the rebound to give Athletic Bilbao a 3:2 lead. His celebration was full of emotion as he ran towards the corner flag, where he was hugged and hailed by his excited teammates. He went on to assist his brother Nico Williams in the 120th minute, sealing the game for his club.

Ghanaians hail Inaki Williams

In the comments section of the celebratory video, Ghanaians praised Inaki for his heroics.

nanawusukokor said:

Not that Ghana coach can't use him there's no unity in the team the selfish interest is too much

Piaww Tv Ghana wrote:

Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew will not love to see this

Sitani lya amazzi commented:

I wish Inaki Williams was Ugandan coz Ghana couldn't use him well at afcon...such a great player

Jeremy Doku speaks on Ghana

In another story, Jeremy Doku opened up about his country of origin, Ghana, and he expressed his love for the country.

The Belgium international said he had been to Ghana only once, which was a long time ago, but he would love to visit again.

Doku said he loves and speaks the Twi language, Ghanaian music and dance, embracing his lineage.

