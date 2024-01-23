Dede Ayew has come under heavy criticism following the Black Stars' disappointing 2-2 draw with Mozambique

Ayew, the captain of the side who replaced Joseph Paintsil at the start of the second half, conceded a penalty late in the game after

The latest mistake of Ayew happens to be just one of many which have cost the Black Stars in the past three years

Ghana is on the verge of elimination from the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) in Ivory Coast after drawing 2-2 with Mozambique in their last group game.

The draw leaves the Black Stars with only two points from three games after losing to Cape Verde and drawing with Egypt.

Having thrown away a two-goal lead in the Mozambique game, Ghanaians were incensed by the lacklustre performance of the Black Stars.

The Black Stars captain, Andre 'Dede' Ayew, is one of the many players who have been singled out for criticism. Many people believe he has cost Ghana more than he has offered in the last three years.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the Dede Ayew Black Stars mistakes fans have been pointing to.

Red card in Comoros game at AFCON 2021

In one of the worst AFCON performances ever, the Black Stars got eliminated from the group stage in AFCON 2021 in Cameroon. The team garnered just one point from three matches, losing to Morocco and Comoros and drawing with Gabon.

Ghana went into the last match against The Coelacanths of Comoros needing a draw to progress, but the team lost 3-2 in Garoua.

The unexpected defeat was partly blamed on Dede Ayew. The team captain received a red card in the 25th-minute. Ayew was sent off for a reckless challenge on Comoros defender Jimmy Abdou.

Already trailing 1-0 at that point, Dede's red card upset the team's balance, and not even a late rally could redeem Ghana.

Missed penalty against Uruguay at Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

About 10 months after the Comoros red card, Dede Ayew broke the hearts of Ghanaians again at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder missed a penalty during the last group game against Uruguay. The penalty was awarded after a foul on Mohammed Kudus. But Dede's kick was saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet in the 21st-minute.

After the penalty miss, the tide of the game changed, with Uruguay going ahead to win the game 2-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium. Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored both goals.

The penalty miss and the results was a big disappointment for Ghanaians as many had deemed the Uruguay game as a chance to avenge the quartefinal loss at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Conceded penalty against Mozambique at AFCON 2023

A little over a year after the penalty miss against Uruguay, Dede Ayew also cost Ghana dearly at a tournament. This time, it is AFCON 2023.

The former West Ham and Swansea City player caused a penalty in Ghana's last group game against Mozambique which led to the match being drawn.

Ghana led Mozambique 2-0 by the 70th minute, but Dede Ayew handled the ball in his 18-yard box to concede a soft penalty which was converted by Geny Camato in the first minute of injury time (90+1). Mozambique went on to equalize three minutes later.

