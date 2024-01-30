Yaw Dabo, in a video, took some players from his Dabo Soccer Academy through an ice bath exercise, and it looked excruciating

The players were kept in a metallic tank filled with water and several cubes of ice as they immersed their entire bodies in it

The video of the exercise was shared on Dabo's TikTok page, and in the comments, many wondered what the purpose of the exercise was

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Yaw Dabo shared a video of some players from his Dabo Soccer Academy taking an ice bath challenge.

The video, which was posted on his TikTok page, showed the participants immersing their entire body in a metallic tank filled with water and several cubes of ice. The challenge looked excruciating as the players shivered and screamed in the cold water.

The video attracted a lot of attention and comments from his fans and followers, who wondered what the purpose of the ice bath exercise was. Some praised Yaw Dabo's exercise, while others questioned his sanity and health.

Benefits of an ice bath

According to some experts, ice baths or cold water immersion may help reduce muscle soreness, pain, and inflammation that can occur after intense physical activity.

Yaw Dabo's ice bath exercise gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DrumTube said:

The boy go get pneumonia oo .

gabrielduckworth7 wrote:

Wei nyinaa 3ka s3n .. Dabo hw3 yie ooo

Saint-Fulfil commented:

This guy will be going to Canada to play in one of the club there, so they are testing his system

samiraamidu asked:

What does it do to the body?

bob ratty wrote:

but i heard that's ice water is not good for the body soo what is this

Yaw Dabo complains about players' equipment

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video, lamented about the number of players who show up with poor football boots at trials for his Dabo Soccer Academy.

The actor said most of the footwear the young boys use for trials is in terrible shape, but they complain when he does not pick them.

Dabo argued that it is unprofessional for aspiring pro footballers to show up for a trial without the right toolkits necessary for them to showcase their talent.

