Popular Ghana actress and socialite Efia Odo has gotten many people admiring her sweet voice after she sang her favourite gospel song on live tv

With people judging her based on her lifestyle, she hinted that she is a staunch listener and lover of gospel music, which the host of the show doubted

Many netizens have gushed over Efia Odo's lovely voice as they shower her with beautiful compliments

Celebrated Internet sensation Efia Odo has turned heads on social media with her exceptional voice as she sang a gospel song on live television.

In an exclusive interview on GTV's Breakfast Show, the host of the show asked her whether she ever listens to gospel songs.

Efia Odo then responded saying she loves listening to gospel songs which the host doubted.

She then insisted that if she were to show her the song which she was listening to when she was on her way to the studio, her music streaming app would show a spiritual song.

The jovial social media influencer then revealed that her favourite gospel song is 'Matwen Awurade Anim' which translates from Twi to English as 'I'm looking up to God'.

She sang her rendition of the song which many netizens loved as they adored her impeccable voice.

Reactions from Ghanaians as Efia Odo sings Twi gospel song on live tv

adwoatutugyaguu stated:

She’s so beautiful

manuel_aroma commented:

I go shock you say the pure heart and love Efia Odo get, go pass some church member way dey go church 24/7. It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go to church ooo. It’s just a saying

moda_st.patrick remarked:

AwwwEfia Odo

icekidofficial_ said:

Efia odo y3 mpenis3m oo

kwamezack_ commented:

She’s good at gospel o

sally_reigns said:

Efia on show ❤️

Meanwhile, many netizens have admired Efia Odo's lovely voice as she sang the gospel song, while others hailed her for being a staunch Christian.

Watch Efia Odo singing in the video below:

