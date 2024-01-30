Musician, Shatta Wale has heaped significant praises on his new manager, Sammy Flex in a recent Facebook post

The musician says the manager is helping his career by pushing him to do things he is not used to

Netizens who are expecting the relationship between Sammy Flex and Shatta Wale to be broken have been warned by the musician

Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale has extended his gratitude to his new manager, Samuel Atuobi Baah popularly known as Sammy Flex for his hard work and dedication.

In a Facebook post published on January 28, 2024, Shatta Wale posted a photo of his manager asking his fans to applaud him for his contribution towards the SM Empire.

While some fans thronged to the comments section to do Shatta Wale's bidding, others sought to remind Sammy Flex of the musician's rocky relationship with his former manager.

Shatta Wale asks fans to applaud his manager Photo source: Facebook/SamuelAtuobiBaah/ Facebook/ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale bashes his detractors

According to Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex has been consistent with getting Shatta Wale to feed his audience with as much content as possible.

The musician confessed in a new post, that he is not used to his manager's consistent efforts to keep things running smoothly but he appreciates the results they've chalked together so far.

To address his detractors who think he might do to Sammy Flex what he did to Bullgod, his former manager who used to be a sworn loyalist to the SM movement, Shatta Wale said:

"Ghana dierrr dem brainwash u saaaa I post my manager you say ago diss am …Most of you are sick ,you need slapping at independent square and so clean to wash your brains …"

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's message to his manager

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Shatta Wale's words of encouragement to his manager.

Nana K Ampofo wrote:

God bless you Boss..shatta movement funs we love you to the moon

T Błãžē Šhëbã commented:

God bless him and guide him for us

GH Martkings said:

SAMMY FLEX SO FAR SO GOOD

De lady Rev added:

Well this man is a workaholic…. And you are not lazy neither. You both keep pushing… God is involved it will work

Shatta Wale eulogises Portable with a new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had confessed his love for the controversial Nigerian artiste, Portable.

The Ghanaian musician posted a snippet of a song he is set to release in honour of the Nigerian superstar titled "My Brother Portable."

Source: YEN.com.gh