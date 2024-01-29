Musician, Shatta Wale has set eyes on invading the Nigerian music market yet again

In a post he shared online, the musician confessed his love for the Nigerian controversial artiste, Portable

His gesture towards the artiste has gotten many Ghanaian music fans talking

Last year, Portable came out to lament about his collaboration with Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale which has been delayed due to unknown issues.

On January 27, 2024, Shatta Wale took to Instagram to announce his forthcoming single titled "My Brother Portable."

The announcement from Shatta Wale has got fans talking about what the Ghanaian musician has up his sleeves.

Shatta Wale teases new record in honour of Portable Photo source:Instagram/portablebaeby, Instagram/shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale confesses his love for Portable

In his announcement post for the new song "My Brother Portable", Shatta Wale established that the new song is a representation of the love he has for Portable. The two musicians share a lot of similarities including their gross appetite for online banters.

In another post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale sent well wishes to a Nigerian influencer on his birthday saying "Coming to Naija soon."

"Shatta Wale's gesture towards POrtable and his recent post seems to be part of a bigger plan to solidify himself in the Nigerian market, by all means necessary", said Ghanaian music executive and talent manager, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh.

The musician is one of the few Ghanaian artistes notoriously known for coming at his Nigerian colleagues including Wizkid.

His recent banter with Burna Boy, which lasted for four days, ended up with the latter calling Shatta Wale an animal who doesn't deserve his attention. This was after Shatta Wale accused Burna Boy of assaulting a Ghanaian girl.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's upcoming single

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they talked about Shata Wale's single in honour of Portable.

sparkleteetp wrote:

Na only you don drag the full naija industry yet we love you shatta

largemanoflagos01 noted:

Both of you have the same lifestyle so yes you should love him

greg_shilo_pada added:

Ha shatta kraa....Mini yaanc..big musician like you dey sing about a common goat from naija? Mini eba?

Shatta Wale launches new hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale unveiled a new hairstyle, sharing photos of the new look online with a cryptic caption.

The post suggested that the renowned Ghanaian dancehall star was looking to reinvent himself with the new look being the first step on that new journey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh