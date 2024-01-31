A player from Yaw Dabo's Dabo Soccer Academy was close to tears as he took an ice bath in a hilarious video that has got many laughing

The young man who was made to immerse himself in the ice-filled water by Yaw Dabo cried to be let out

Dabo encouraged him to stay in the ice bath for a little longer before finally allowing him to leave the container, which brought a look of relief to the young player's face

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo made a young football player from his Dabo Soccer Academy take an ice bath, leading to a hilarious reaction from the player in a video that has amused many social media users.

Yaw Dabo and one of his players. Photo Source: yawdabotv, samuel_dabo

Source: TikTok

The video, which was shared by Yaw Dabo, showed the player sitting in a large container filled with ice and water. The player, who was visibly shivering and in pain, begged Yaw Dabo to let him out of the freezing bath.

Yaw Dabo tried to motivate the player to endure the cold for a few more minutes. He told him that the ice bath was good for him and that he should be brave.

The player, however, was not convinced and continued to cry and plead with Yaw Dabo to release him from the torture.

After some more banter, Yaw Dabo finally allowed the young man to leave the ice bath, much to the latter's relief as he quickly jumps out of the container.

Yaw Dabo's player's ice bath gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

TUULUGU wrote:

dabo you are the best manager keep it up

Manuel Kant commented:

Put Dabo inside and let’s see

DÎÊRØ asked:

Whyy is he sitting on fire?

Strict rules at Yaw Dabo's academy

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video, spoke to a group of young players vying to join his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

The actor told the young boys that the rules in his academy were very strict, adding that he did not tolerate indiscipline.

He told the boys that it was compulsory for players at Dabo Soccer Academy to sleep by 8pm.

Source: YEN.com.gh