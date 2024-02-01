Nana Ama McBrown, in an Instagram post, shared photos of herself and flaunted her rings in one of the pictures

The actress has been the victim of several rumours regarding her marriage, with claims that she and her husband were having issues flying around

The rings seemed different from the one she wore when she got married, making people ask if she took it off

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown has once again intensified the rumours surrounding her marriage.

The star took to Instagram to share some beautiful photos of herself, and in one of them, she proudly displayed some rings which were different from her wedding ring.

The photos showed McBrown in a beautiful and colourful corsetted outfit, posing with her hands on her waist. In one of the photos, she had her fingers purposely zoomed in to display the rings. She captioned the post with a motivational message, saying:

Who you are is what you must always value ✨️.

The post has received thousands of likes and comments from her fans and fellow celebrities, who praised her for her beauty and positivity. The post gained traction just minutes after she posted it.

McBrown sets tongues wagging

Many netizens noticed the message McBrown was trying to send and had a lot to say.

morrismorgankwarteng said:

Best in maintaining her lane and flourishing ❤️

beauty_maven_ wrote:

All hail the Queen. Her Excellency

akosuaserwaah_pneuma commented:

Nana is good you have removed your wedding ring❤️the embarrassment is too much...

obhaadodzi reacted:

Nothing can change my love for you we muvvvvvv!!

rebecca_obiri_yeboah wrote:

I dont know y but i love u soo much.God bless u Empress

McBrown gifts man money

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown made her benevolence felt by gifting a taxi driver GH₵100 after he showed her some love.

The host of Onua Showtime on OnuaTV in the video was overwhelmed with the love the taxi driver was showing her.

Gifting the taxi driver the money is not the first time McBrown has shown her kindness as she once dashed a nursing mother GH₵1000.

