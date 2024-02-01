Strika, in a new skit with Ras Nene and his crew, tried to make a move on a lady and hilariously got rejected and disrespected

In the video, the actor could be seen trying his best to woo the lady, but she felt he was below her standard

The skit, which was shared on YouTube, impressed many people who praised Strika for his acting prowess and wished to see him in more Dr Likee projects

Young Ghanaian actor Strika, who rose to fame after starring in the movie Beasts Of No Nation, has shown his versatility and talent in a new comedy skit with Ras Nene and his crew.

The skit, which was uploaded on YouTube by actor Gunshot, has gone viral and received positive feedback from fans and viewers.

In the skit, Strika played the role of a street boy who tried to make a move on a beautiful lady standing by the roadside with her friend Ama Tundra.

Strika, in the company of a friend, approached her with confidence and complimented her appearance, but she quickly shut him down and insulted him. She told him that he was not her type and mocked his clothes.

Strika did not give up easily and tried to convince her with the help of his friend. Many people have praised Strika for his acting skills and his versatility.

Strika impresses peeps with his acting skills

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kwasiSarkcess said:

Charley striker be serious

swanzyoffeiansah-qm9yf commented:

I swear to God you guys are doing a great job right now Ghana movie is on you guys shoulders without Kumawood there is no Ghana movie you guys are doing a great job

afiakyerewaa6693 wrote:

Striker is doing good, we want to see him more on other channels, he is a big super star, and everyone would watch any skits he featured

Ras Nene blesses Kyekyeku

In another story, Ras Nene, in a heartwarming video, prayed for his protege, Kyekyeku, after he won Best Comedian at the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The actor showered blessings on Kyekyeku, who's like a son to him, and prayed that he would outdo him and achieve greater things.

The beautiful moment took place on the set of Kyekyeku's upcoming movie 1954, which is set to be released on March 6, 2024.

