Mohammed Kudus, in a video, got a brand new haircut and looked fresh in his new fade as he admired himself

The barber who cut his hair was excited to be Kudus' hairstylist and made the video showing the good work he had done

The barber shared the video on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians were quick to praise him for a good job done

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has impressed his fans with his new look after getting a fresh haircut from a local barber in Accra.

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus. Photo Source: kudus_mohammed

Source: TikTok

The Ghanaian midfielder is currently on a short break from his club duties after joining Ghana for the AFCON. Unfortunately, the Black Stars bowed out in the early stages of the competition.

The barber was thrilled to have Kudus as his client and recorded a video of him giving the midfield sensation a stylish fade. He then posted the video on his TikTok page, where it quickly went viral.

In the video, Kudus could be seen admiring his new haircut in the mirror and smiling. He also thanked the barber for his service and praised him.

The video has received thousands of views and comments on TikTok, with many Ghanaians praising the hair stylist for his skills and Kudus for his humility.

Kudus' hairstyle impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Pretty Queen said:

Ladies favorite

critical commented:

But on the more serious note Kudus is handsome paaa ooo

Mohbad12 wrote:

Yooo best player kudus i really miss you God bless you long life you are very handsome

Nhyiraba Yego commented:

woww de haircut de beee paaa

Mpnation music said:

U are blessed ❤️❤️❤️

Apostle John Prah gets haircut

In another story, Apostle John Prah, in a video, visited a barbering shop where he got a haircut, making him look super handsome to the excitement of many.

The video, which was shared by the barber on TikTok, showed the actor and preacher getting a tapper fade, making him look younger.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians said John Prah was blessed with very good genes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh