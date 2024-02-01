Afia Schwarzenegger has shared her reaction to the news of Moesha Boduong's stroke

In a new video, the media personality who used to be friends with Moesha explained why she is not interested in contributing towards her recovery

Afia's apathy towards her old friend's condition has got many netizens talking

Ghanaian socialite and actress, Moesha Boduong has suffered stroke that has left her incapacitated, as confirmed by close relatives.

Less than a year ago, she was reported to have experienced a psychological meltdown.

News of the socialite's current condition has alarmed scores of netizens and colleagues who have launched a GoFundMe campaign to fast-track her recovery.

Afia Schwar weighs in on Moesha's condition

In a video published by the popular Ghanaian tabloid, Thosecalledcelebs, Afia Schwarzenegger who used to be close with Moesha shared her thoughts about Moesha's deteriorating condition.

Afia Schwar recounted an experience where she single-handedly footed Moesha's medical bill.

The media personality insinuated in her video that Moesha and her family members failed to show her gratitude for the gesture and it's the reason they're unable to return to her for more help as she battles her current condition.

In the video, Afua Schwar callously drank tea and used Moesha's situation to advise young females coming up.

Netizens react to Afia's take on Moesha's condition

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Afia's callous attitude towards Moesha in her time of need.

serh_nam92 said:

This is very insensitive to say even if it's the truth…. The world is a small place, anything can happen to anyone

vilmanaturalherbs wrote:

Is this necessary, if you want to help please do , if you won’t leave her. What’s this always setting camera on people’s predicament ahhhhh Afia you too talk oooo

dianadompreh1 noted:

So this woman knew all these and couldn't advice her at the time,,,

the_dailyfoodieee quizzed:

Was this really necessary??? Ahh Afia

Afia Schwar jubilates over Adwoa Sarfo loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Afia Schwar in a joyous mood after hearing the news of Sarah Adwoa Safo losing out on the chance to become the next Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament.

In the video, the socialite thanked Dome Kwabena residents for choosing Mike Ocquaye Jr over Adwoa Safo in the recently held NPP primaries.

