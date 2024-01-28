Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger was overjoyed when she heard the news of Sarah Adwoa Safo losing out on the race to become the next Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament

Afia Schwar took to her social media pages to react to the news as they thanked the residents for making the right choice in electing Mike Oquaye Jnr.

Many people shared their thoughts on the results in the comments

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger reacted to the news of Sarah Adwoa Safo losing her seat at Dome Kwabenya to fellow New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Mike Oquaye Jnr. in the 2024 parliamentary primaries of the party.

Afia Schwar reacted to Sarah Adwoa Safo losing her seat

Taking to her social media pages, Afia Schwarzenegger thanked the people of Dome Kwabenya for overthrowing Sarah Adwoa Safo who had been the Member of Parliament for the area for close to 16 years.

The comedienne referred to her as the TikTok Minister and made reference to the time when she served ice cream to her people to buy their votes.

Afia Schwar then shared the results of the elections and wished Mrs Safo all the best until the next elections. In the caption of the post, she wrote:

If you serve Yogurt with no meat pie, this is how they treat you. See you on TikTok darling. Mike O. Jnr 1,194 ,TikTok Mp 328.. Nxt time!!!!!

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts as Sarah Adwoa Safo loses her Kwabenya seat to Mike Oquaye Jnr.

Ghanaians reacted to Afia Schwarzenegger's post about Sarah Adwoa Safo losing her Kwabenya seat

Many Ghanaians in the comment section shared their thoughts on Sarah Adwoa Safo losing her Kwwabenya seat to Mike Oquaye Jnr.

koranteng.abena said:

for once am happy to be a Ghanaian la

mradiyyamohammed said:

Was waiting patiently for you on this

amazing_damsel23 said:

We are getting rid of anything useless this year

obaasima.dede said:

This is we no go gree for any yogurt supplier. This year is shegelege year

mercy.sharp said:

A good step down and a lesson for her...next time

konadu.aaaa_ said:

Dome Kwabenya you have done extremely welll

iammrsofosu said:

When u have power u use it well...next time when u meet abrewaa wob3 gye ne bag

Full list: Adwoa Safo, other NPP MPs who lost or retained parliamentary bids

YEN.com.gh reported that on Saturday, January 27, the governing NPP organised parliamentary primaries to elect constituency leaders nationwide.

There were some unexpected defeats in the election that saw the incumbent Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, ousted.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the list of the MPs who lost or retained their parliamentary bids after the results emerged

