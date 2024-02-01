Actresses Fella Makafui and Akuapem Poloo, singer Efya and many others have rallied behind raising funds to support curvy model Moesha Boduong for her stroke recovery

Many of them pleaded with their millions of fans to donate to Moesha's GoFundMe account which was created by her brother Ebito Boduong

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some Ghanaian celebrities helping Ebito solicit funds to help his sister

Many Ghanaian celebrities have taken to social media to show their empathy for curvy model Moesha Boduong after news of her battling a stroke surfaced on social media.

Akuapem Poloo, Moesha Boduong and Fella Makafui in photos. Image Credit: @akuapempoloo, @moeshaboduong and @fellamakafui

Moesha Boduong's brother Ebito Boduong made a GoFundMe account

Many people began to take the news of Moesha Boduong's stroke seriously, when her brother, Ebito Boduong, created a GoFundMe account to solicit funds.

According to the bio of the account, the funds were meant to help with the treatment of the curvy model as she battled with a stroke.

Below are details of the GoFundMe for Moesha's treatment for stroke.

Ghanaian celebrities rally behind Moesha Boduong

Many Ghanaian celebrities have taken to social media to share the link to GoFundMe as well as the phone number of Ebito Boduong for people to donate money to the recovery of Moesha.

Some celebrities include singer Efya, actress Akuapem Poloo, actress Gloria Sarfo, actress Fella Makafui and many others.

Efya pleads with Ghanaians to support Moesha

Songwriter and singer Efya shared details of the GoFundMe on her X account and pleaded with Ghanaians to contribute. In her message, she said:

"Every donation counts in this battle against adversity. Please join us in supporting Moesha and their family during this challenging time. Together, we can make a meaningful impact. "

Akuapem Poloo reacted to the news Moesha Boduong's battle stroke

In a video actress and entrepreneur Akuapem Poloo shared on her Instagram account, she noted that she was moved by the news of Moesha battling a stroke.

She added that she decided to share the donation details with her 1.3 million followers since she has a larger platform and can create more awareness of Moesha's situation.

Below is the video.

Below is a post that Akuapem Poloo made to help Ebito solicit for funds for his dear sister's recovery.

Fella Makafui supports Moesha Boduong

Seasoned actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui showered blessings on those who donate and help Moesha during these trying times. She wrote:

May God reward all helping hands @moeshaboduong

