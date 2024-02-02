Kykeyeku, in a video, drove his brand new Hyundai Sonata, a vehicle he bought in 2023 from the proceeds of his acting and skit-making venture

In the video, the actor who recently won Best Comedian at the YEN Entertainment Award drove the beautiful ride through town

Plus 1 TV shared the video of Kyekyeku driving the sleek ride, and in the comments section, Ghanaians praised and congratulated him

Kyekyeku, one of Ghana’s most popular comedians and actors, recently acquired a brand new Hyundai Sonata, a mid-size sedan that boasts of a striking exterior design. The vehicle, which he bought in 2023 from the proceeds of his acting and skit-making venture, showed his hard work and success in the entertainment industry.

In a video shared by Plus 1 TV, Kyekyeku can be seen driving the sleek ride through the streets happily driving the sleek vehicle. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has attracted a lot of positive comments and reactions from Ghanaians, who praised and congratulated him for his achievement.

In 2023, he won the Best Comedian award at the YEN Entertainment Awards, beating other nominees.

Fans congratulate Kyekyeku

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media.

tillyankomah42:

Great job, more blessings to you guys al media users.

atonkrumah2201 said:

kyekyeku, kindly drive well, where you park was really bad and could lead to an accident.

vidashkitchen5833 commented:

Congratulations to him but tell him to always wear a seatbelt is very important

deryhenrytengan18 said:

Great job, more blessings to you guys

Ghanalottoreloaded wrote:

Best wishes to you my name sake Bismark kyekyeku❤

dwomohsampson commented:

More blessings, young star ⭐️, yr humbleness will take you far

