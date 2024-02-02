Global site navigation

Celebrities

Kyekyeku Flaunts His First Car, Drives It In Video, Ghanaians Congratulate Him

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Kykeyeku, in a video, drove his brand new Hyundai Sonata, a vehicle he bought in 2023 from the proceeds of his acting and skit-making venture
  • In the video, the actor who recently won Best Comedian at the YEN Entertainment Award drove the beautiful ride through town
  • Plus 1 TV shared the video of Kyekyeku driving the sleek ride, and in the comments section, Ghanaians praised and congratulated him

Kyekyeku, one of Ghana’s most popular comedians and actors, recently acquired a brand new Hyundai Sonata, a mid-size sedan that boasts of a striking exterior design. The vehicle, which he bought in 2023 from the proceeds of his acting and skit-making venture, showed his hard work and success in the entertainment industry.

Kyekyeku
Kyekyeku driving Sonata Photo Source: Plus 1 TV
In a video shared by Plus 1 TV, Kyekyeku can be seen driving the sleek ride through the streets happily driving the sleek vehicle. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has attracted a lot of positive comments and reactions from Ghanaians, who praised and congratulated him for his achievement.

In 2023, he won the Best Comedian award at the YEN Entertainment Awards, beating other nominees.

Fans congratulate Kyekyeku

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media.

tillyankomah42:

Great job, more blessings to you guys al media users.

atonkrumah2201 said:

kyekyeku, kindly drive well, where you park was really bad and could lead to an accident.

vidashkitchen5833 commented:

Congratulations to him but tell him to always wear a seatbelt is very important

deryhenrytengan18 said:

Great job, more blessings to you guys

Ghanalottoreloaded wrote:

Best wishes to you my name sake Bismark kyekyeku❤

dwomohsampson commented:

More blessings, young star ⭐️, yr humbleness will take you far
Hajia Bintu flaunts Range Rover

In another story, Hajia Bintu, in a video shared on her TikTok page, flaunted a brand new Range Rover, which got many asking if it was hers.

The video comes long after the popular influencer's trip to Dubai, where she went on a plush vacation.

In the video, the Range Rover had a red bow on it as the influencer drove it with a wide smile on her face.

