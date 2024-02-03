Actresses, Emelia Brobbey and Sandra Sarfo Ababio have been spotted abroad

In a video shared by Sandra, the Kumawood duo were seen luxury shopping in a location believed to be London

The video of Emelia and Sandra enjoying each other's company has caught the attention of many Kumawood fans

Ghanaian actresses Emelia Brobbey and Sandra Sarfo Ababio have mesmerised scores of their fans with their stint in London.

In a recent video published by Sandra on Instagram, the actresses were seen having fun and shopping abroad.

Netizens reacted to the adorable moment shared by the socialites as they took particular interest in their bond.

Emelia Brobbey and Sandra Sarfo Ababio spotted in London Photo Source: Instagram/SandraSarfoAbabio, Instagram/EmeliaBrobbey

Sandra Sarfo Ababio and Emelia Brobey flaunt their sisterhood

Sandra Sarfo Ababio and Emelia Brobbey stepped out like Londoners as they stormed high-end fashion stores clad in puffer jackets and tracksuits.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Kumawood actresses were spotted at the Selfridges store trying out different designer brands including Burberry and Gucci.

Beyond movies, the two actresses are known for several other things. Sandra Sarfo Ababio recently launched her real estate firm SA Properties while Emelia Brobbey who owns a plush mansion in Accra is on a hiatus from her explosive e career.

Netizens react to Sandra Ababio and Emelia Brobbey's

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the two actresses's stint in London.

alexobenga said:

Looking beautiful sweetheart❤️❤️❤️

rasdicta said:

My love for you ❤️❤️❤️

menaharababembuwaa wrote:

My role model bi that oo

princeasq_omo_oba_062 remarked:

Beauty queen

iamcobbyslashy exclaimed:

The sweet vibes only

sheena.xx7 hyped:

The most prettiest actress❤️❤️

yvonne.empress added:

Welcome to London, beautiful

Emelia Brobbey relocates to the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and musician, Emelia Brobbey had arrived safely in the US.

The Ghanaian musician expressed her gratitude for relocating to the land of the free in a video showing how visibly excited she was.

In her caption she recounted her journey and rise to fame, from her hometown, Kumasi, where she began her Kumawood career, to the capital city, Accra, where she built a huge mansion and now to the United States, signifying her progression in both her career and personal life.

