AJ Poundz has announced the birth of her third child, a baby girl

She shared the great news on her Instagram page and shared pictures of her showing off her baby bump

Many people congratulated her on social media as they gushed over how beautiful she looked while pregnant

Media personality and actress Mrs Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, well-known in showbiz as AJ Poundz, has welcomed a baby girl. She shared the great news on her social media pages, and many congratulated her.

AJ Poundz flaunts her baby bump. Image Credit: @ajpoundz_gh

AJ Poundz welcomes baby girl

AJ Poundz shared a verse from the Bible, Psalm 23:4, and praised God for expanding her family of four by adding a daughter.

Mrs Adu-Boateng did not disclose her daughter's date of birth, nor did she share the first photos of her beautiful daughter. However, in the Instagram caption, she wished her followers a happy new month on February 1, 2024. She wrote:

THANK YOU JEHOVAH ELOHIM ❤️HAPPY NEW MONTH LOVELIES

In the photos she shared, she rocked a pink fitted dress while showing off her baby bump. She wrapped her head with an African print cloth.

Below is a carousel post of AJ Poundz flaunting her baby bump.

Ghanaians congratulate AJ Poundz

Actress Gloria Sarfo, presenter and DJ Andy Dosty, blogger Ameyaw Debrah, many celebrity friends of AJ Poundz and well-wishers took to the post's comments to congratulate her.

Below are some of the sweet messages:

gloriaosarfo said:

Congratulations to you and yours God be praised

andydostygh said:

Welcoming the new jewel. God bless you darling.

ameyaw112 said:

Congratulations mama

jeffreynortey1 said:

Why do I have a feeling I know where this seed was planted

iamadwoasaahint said:

Congratulations Adwoa, God be praised for you and yours ❤️

victorialebenee said:

Yaaaaycongratulations dear

beryzel_mzjay said:

Congrats AJ Pounds!!!! 3nne3 cheers to the new member of PoundzArmy

pebblespbnnetwork said:

Wow you've been on my mind ... Wondering where you've been ... Big Congratulations ❤️

akosuasarpong33 said:

Chai ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations obaa

hairmpressandglamtouch said:

Awww congratulations to you Adjoa❤️❤️I tap into your blessings

