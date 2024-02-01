AJ Poundz Welcomes 3rd Child, Flaunts Baby Bump Photos As Many Congratulate Her
- AJ Poundz has announced the birth of her third child, a baby girl
- She shared the great news on her Instagram page and shared pictures of her showing off her baby bump
- Many people congratulated her on social media as they gushed over how beautiful she looked while pregnant
Media personality and actress Mrs Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, well-known in showbiz as AJ Poundz, has welcomed a baby girl. She shared the great news on her social media pages, and many congratulated her.
AJ Poundz welcomes baby girl
AJ Poundz shared a verse from the Bible, Psalm 23:4, and praised God for expanding her family of four by adding a daughter.
Mrs Adu-Boateng did not disclose her daughter's date of birth, nor did she share the first photos of her beautiful daughter. However, in the Instagram caption, she wished her followers a happy new month on February 1, 2024. She wrote:
THANK YOU JEHOVAH ELOHIM ❤️HAPPY NEW MONTH LOVELIES
In the photos she shared, she rocked a pink fitted dress while showing off her baby bump. She wrapped her head with an African print cloth.
Below is a carousel post of AJ Poundz flaunting her baby bump.
Ghanaians congratulate AJ Poundz
Actress Gloria Sarfo, presenter and DJ Andy Dosty, blogger Ameyaw Debrah, many celebrity friends of AJ Poundz and well-wishers took to the post's comments to congratulate her.
Below are some of the sweet messages:
gloriaosarfo said:
Congratulations to you and yours God be praised
andydostygh said:
Welcoming the new jewel. God bless you darling.
ameyaw112 said:
Congratulations mama
jeffreynortey1 said:
Why do I have a feeling I know where this seed was planted
iamadwoasaahint said:
Congratulations Adwoa, God be praised for you and yours ❤️
victorialebenee said:
Yaaaaycongratulations dear
beryzel_mzjay said:
Congrats AJ Pounds!!!! 3nne3 cheers to the new member of PoundzArmy
pebblespbnnetwork said:
Wow you've been on my mind ... Wondering where you've been ... Big Congratulations ❤️
akosuasarpong33 said:
Chai ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations obaa
hairmpressandglamtouch said:
Awww congratulations to you Adjoa❤️❤️I tap into your blessings
