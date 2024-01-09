Frank Naro has organised a hangout session for his colleagues and seniors in the Kumawood industry

Top names including Lil Win, Akrobeto, and Apostle John Prah were among a host of celebrities spotted at the event

Scores of netizens who were thrilled to see their favourite stars under one roof took to social media to hail Frank Naro

Yesterday, January 8, 2024, the second edition of Ghanaian actor and musician, Frank Naro's Kumawood all-stars hangout came off at the SG Mall in Kumasi.

The event brought together musicians and actors from the Kumawood fraternity for a networking and celebratory event to bring in the new year.

Frank Naro arrived at the event escorted by a heavily guarded entourage greeting guests as he made his way to his seat.

Kumawood stars throng Frank Naro's hangout

Frank Naro's Kumawood all-star hangout promised to be a star-studded event with over 14 actors and about 12 musicians expected to be present.

Spotted at the event were Apostle John Prah, Lil Win, Akrobeto, Komfour College among many other dignitaries from the Kumawood film industry.

The stars networked and were serenaded by performances from Ernest Opoku and the infamous 4Kings doppelganger group.

The actor and musician also invited entrepreneurs and some royal personalities including the Ejisu Manhemaa, Nana Yaa Asantewaa to grace the occasion.

Netizens hail Frank Naro for putting up

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they lauded the efforts of Frank Naro.

gloriaosarfo said:

This is impressive ❤️

fiadarling____ wrote:

That's a great initiative in uniting all our stars❤️

iam__kwame_henry remarked:

This is gonna bring unity among the stars once more

iamcarllie exclaimed:

Young boy with big dream

my_jo_janet added:

I'm so happy to see them together, may bring something big this year kumawood for life

Frank Naro sets eyes on politics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Frank Naro had declared his intentions to add politics to the music and acting.

On social media, the young entertainer from Kumasi announced his decision to battle some of the country's seasoned politicians for the enviable Ejisu constituency seat.

