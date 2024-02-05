Nadia Buari, in a video, looked beautiful as she sang a gospel tune, Unchangeable God, holding a local doughnut she bought and was about to eat

Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has melted the hearts of her fans with a video of her singing a gospel song while holding a local doughnut.

The video, which was shared on her TikTok page, showed the actress looking beautiful and radiant as she sang Unchangeable God by Joe Praize.

The actress was seated in her vehicle and had a smile on her face as she happily sang the lyrics of the moving song. Nadia Buari held a local doughnut, popularly known as bofrot, in her hand and was about to eat it.

The video has gone viral on social media and has received a lot of positive reactions from Ghanaians. Many of them praised her for her beauty and her nice vocals.

Nadia Buari makes Ghanaians smile

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Maria Khanhai said:

I’ve been watching u since I was a little girl growing up like around 6 n I’m 24 still looking at u you’re beautiful

Elyon commented:

God bless the day Cedikubuari met and made love to your mother.. such beauty

Fai0697 wrote:

Nadia the lady who made me to watch Nigerian movies a lot

Brooklynjay commented:

Our Beyonce This is the only Beyonce I knew when I was young

