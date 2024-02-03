Lil Win's wife shared a TikTok video where she claimed to be a single mother because she was the one taking care of her children

The actor's wife is currently based abroad, and according to her, she does not like to depend on her husband but rather works hard to fend for herself and her kids

Her caption stirred reactions as many argued that she did not qualify to be a single mother because she was actively married to Lil Win

Maame Serwaa, the wife of popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, has caused a stir on social media with her latest TikTok video. In the video, she declared herself to be a single mother, saying that she was the one taking care of her children while her husband was away.

Lil Win and wife Maame Serwaa Photo Source: officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The video, which was posted on her TikTok page, showed her lip-syncing to a song by Frank Naro about hustling and the struggles of life. She captioned the video:

Life in the USA as a single mother taking care of 3 kids by myself and working at the same time. May God bless my hustle can't depend on my husband because I have a family to take care of.

The video has since attracted mixed reactions from her followers and fans of Lil Win. Some praised her for being independent and hardworking, while others criticized her for misusing the term single mother.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a single parent is a person who has a child or children but does not have a spouse or live-in partner to assist in the upbringing or support of the child.

Lil Win's wife causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sly said:

your rich husband can change cedis to dollars to support you madam!"I can't depend on my husband" sen?

PrincessRose commented:

You are not a “single” mother. Pls let it be known that you are married and your husband is away

Sweet Mart reacted:

Sis you are doing well, I have two living with my husband in the UK but it not easy

Lil Win's school project

In another story, Lil Win has begun building a boarding house facility for his school, Great Minds International School, sharing videos of his project.

In some videos he shared on his TikTok page, construction was underway, and the mega facility was already taking shape.

In the comments section, many Ghanaians praised Lil Win for his hard work and prayed for God to keep blessing him.

Source: YEN.com.gh