In an interview with Hitz FM, the singer said she is not bothered by what people are saying about her

Becca first gained recognition after she was a contestant on the second season of TV3's annual singing competition Mentor

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, known popularly as Becca has broken her silence on rumours on social media claiming she is bleaching.

In an interview with Hitz FM's Doreen Avio, the singer stated that she had heard the rumours about her bleaching but was not bothered by them as people are entitled to their opinions.

Becca added that she does not mind the negative comments because her content is public and will attract people with ulterior things to say.

Becca said she has come out to say on numerous occasions that it is Snapchat she uses that is how her skin appears that way in her pictures and videos. The U Lied To Me hitmaker added that people will say whatever they want even after you have explained your side to them.

I told them it was a filter. Even in the captions, I let them know it is a Snapchat filter. I am not going to over-explain myself when these things happen. At the end of the day, I put it out there so I should expect that. If you don't want people to talk about a particular thing when posting you need to be careful. People have a way of miscommunicating things, but I am fine with that everyone has opinions on things. she said.

Netizens react to Becca

Many Ghanaians in the comment section reacted to what Becca said. YEN.com.gh gathered a few of these reactions:

@Maame Serwaa said:

Is Becca saying this is her natural colour?

@Nya Asem Hwe said:

Celebrities in Ghana dey suffer

@Awulaa Yacoba Addy-Sackey said:

but honestly speaking I bumped into her at pinkberey East legon and she looked different! honestly who cares though

Source: YEN.com.gh