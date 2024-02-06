Controversial spiritualist and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, in a recent video, has said that John Dumelo can never become the President of Ghana

He said three individuals in the country currently possess the spirit to lead the nation as President

He said these individuals are Zenator Rawlings, current IGP, Akufo Dampare and businessman Freedom Jacob Caesar

Controversial spiritualist Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has sent a prophecy to John Dumelo regarding his political aspirations.

According to Ajagurajah, Dumelo will never ascend to the presidency of Ghana despite being touted by some as a potential future leader.

He asserted that spiritually, Dumelo is not destined to govern the country.

Ajagurajah's Prophecy

Ajagurajah went further to declare that John Dumelo's presidential ambitions are futile. He, however, listed a few people, as told by him in the spirit realm, who have what it takes to lead Ghana. These include Zenetor Rawlings, daughter of former President J.J. Rawlings; Akufo Dampare, the current Inspector General of Police; and business magnate Freedom Jacob Caesar.

People say John Dumelo will be the future president of this nation. John will never be the president of Ghana. The one everyone needs to pay attention to is the daughter of the late Jerry John Rawlings; Zenator Rawlings. Her father's spirit is strongly behind her. Those conferred to me by the spirit as individuals who will be president of the nation are Zenator Rawlings, IGP Akufo Dampare and Freedom Jacob Caesar.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to the prophecy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from some Ghanaians:

@myzz_kwansi said:

Na who said Dumelo wants presidency or I'm confused?

@_jossey said:

Because u are God and know people's future and destiny?

@sun_son3038 said:

Has Dumelo said he wants to be president?

@mavis2354 said:

They said Nana Addo would never be PRESIDENT....but here we are...To be PRESIDENT is by votes not by prophecy

John Dumelo Bags Master's Degree In Law From University Of Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo has bagged a Master's Degree in Law from the University of Ghana.

Dumelo received his Law Master's, with a speciality in Natural Resources, as part of the University's recently held congregation for graduate students.

