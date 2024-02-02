Kwadwo Sheldon has reacted to Kobbie Mainoo's brilliant performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers

The content creator sent a strong warning to the Ghana Football Association not to try and lure him into the national team

Kobbie Mainoo was the hero in Manchester United's 4-3 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United's teenage star after a brilliant performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, February 1 2024, has been a topic of discussion among many Ghanaians.

YouTube star Kwadwo Sheldon, a strong supporter of the Red Devils, posted a video to social media after the 4-3 win, sending a message to the Ghana Football Association.

The content creator says the GFA should not go anywhere close to the 18-year-old midfielder because they didn't contribute to his development.

Kwadwo Sheldon's message to GFA

Kwadwo Sheldon who was excited about the win was more impressed by Kobbie Mainoo's performance. He stressed that the GFA should go nowhere near the Ghanaian UK-based player because they didn't contribute to his development.

I hear the player who scored our last goal, Kobbie Mainoo, is from somewhere in Mankesim. I know by now, that the GFA have started entertaining the idea of recruiting him to the national team. Kurt Okraku shouldn't dare. We know his tactics of using influential celebrities to pique the interest of foreign-based players. Allow the boy to flourish where he is.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kwadwo Sheldon

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians to Kwadwo Sheldon's video

@Nissii Prync Adjei said:

Yes he shouldn't play for Gh

@ said:

I mean there is truth in what he is saying after what they did to Felix Afena Gyan

@Abonten said:

l support u

@Tell_God999 said:

GFA should do the Ghana premier well, and recruit players from there

@premiers_gosso

I support you, bro

@C_BiLLs_ said:

True plenty talents dey Amakom so make dem go groom some ..they shouldn't go and kill the guys career koraaaa.

Old photos of Kobbie Mainoo in Ghana surfaces

YEN.com.gh reported that old photographs of Kobbie Mainoo in Ghana had surfaced online.

The snapshots showed a young Mainoo, wearing a simple white singlet and shorts, roaming the streets of Ghana.

The photos portrayed a side of him rarely witnessed by the public, capturing his humble and modest days.

