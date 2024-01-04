Former Ghanaian priestess Nana Agradaa caught her husband, Angel Asiamah, counting the offertory their church members gave on January 1, 2024, as they ushered in the new year

While counting the money, the founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry showered her husband with compliments as she admired his handsomeness

The video got many people laughing hard while others were unhappy that people still attended their church and gave so much money as offertory

Founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry Nana Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, were seen flaunting the offertory they garnered from church service on New Year's Day.

Nana Agradaa and her husband count offertory. Image Credit: @famebugs

Nana Agradaa and her husband count offertory

In the video Nana Agradaa shared on her social media page, she noted that when she woke up, her husband, Angel Asiamah, was nowhere to be found.

She stated that she searched the house and realised he was busy counting the money the congregation of their church, Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, had offered on January 1, 2024.

Angel Asiamah was seated on the floor with his legs wide apart as he sorted out the cedi notes of the offertory.

Video of Nana Agradaa's husband counting offertory at their plush residence.

Ghanaians react to the video of Nana Agradaa recording her husband as he counts church offertory

The video got many people laughing hard as they spoke about how Nana Agradaa showered her husband, Angel Asiamah, with compliments. Others were baffled by the amount of money they gathered from their church members on New Year's Day.

akua_uno said:

Count-athon

bint_ilyass said:

De body is bodlying ‍♀️

lurebykorkor said:

Eeeeei this woman errrh she's in love oo. This guy will mafia her

ms_ktar said:

This woman is pure comedy. And those insulting the church members, is it your money?

roaddblokks said:

ANYBODY WHO DEY GO THIS WOMAN EIN CHURCH IS A FOOL

queensikabaa_ said:

This man get agenda oo

mister_acheampong said:

How TF do people pay offerings in their church eih

chelciemccoy said:

Profit from their Church business

nana_wills_ said:

the 6 pack is 6 packing ampa

Source: YEN.com.gh