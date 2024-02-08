Kwadwo Sheldon caused a frenzy on social media when a video of him doing sit-ups after being served a large eartheare bowl of fufu and soup surfaced online

The famous Ghanaian YouTuber was all smiles as he held firmly the earthenware bowl and successfully did the situps with ease

Many people reacted to the video in the comments

Well-known Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon caused a frenzy on social media when he was spotted holding a large earthenware bowl of fufu and soup in a video.

Kwadwo Sheldon flaunted a large bowl of fufu and soup in a video

In the video, Kwadwo Sheldon was overjoyed that he had been served fufu and soup in a large earthenware bowl. The famous Ghanaian delicacy was loaded with meat, and fish of various kinds.

Excited to enjoy his meal pasisonately, the Ghanaian YouTuber decided to do some sit ups while holding the heavy bowl of fufu and soup.

He succeeded in doing a few reps amidst loud cheers before placing the bowl down on the table.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Kwadwo Sheldon flaunting a large bowl of fufu and soup

With Kwadwo Sheldon rocking the Super Eagles jersey many of his Nigerian followers gave him a Nigerian name while others rephrased his name to make it sound Nigerian.

Others also asked whether he finished the large earthenware bowl of fufu alone or he ate it with friends whom he did not show in the video.

ameyaw112 said:

We know you can't eat it alone.

prudyice_ said:

Obinna nice one ! i see you Obinna

kuuksss said:

Drop your location! I’m pulling up! ‍♀️

rashyd360 said:

Kwadwochukwu is that you

yaanomnews said:

Brooo...So we wey we no chop no, is God still good?

michael_cxta said:

U still dey wear the Nigerian top? U still dey remind us of yesterday's pain oooo

mozmancouture said:

U calabash no go work.Up super eagles !!! Una Ghana see something!!!!!!

kriszmelz_official said:

Continue dey wear dat jersey cos charlie u gon be proud of it after the final whistle blow on Sunday

iamagagift said:

We ask any Nigerian near by or in the comments section to proudly take care of his bills and other bills to come because he’s our Ghana supportive.

"Enjoyment": Sista Afia prepares fufu, loaded with meat for Zionfelix, video

YEN.com.gh reported that songstress Sista Afia displayed her incredible cooking skills by preparing fufu and soup for Zionfelix and his team at her residence.

She showed how the sumptuous Ghanaian delicacy was prepared and how the Ghanaian blogger passionately enjoyed the meal in a video.

Many pleaded with Sista Afia to invite them to her home to also enjoy the meal, while others criticised her cooking.

