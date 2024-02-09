Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa Aduonum made a video remembering the late songstress Ebony Reigns six years after her passing

Afua Asantewaa sang her hit song Konkonsa Police and dropped a heartfelt message where she talked about how much she had missed her

The video touched many hearts on social media

Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa Aduonum paid tribute to the late Ghanaian musician Ebony Reigns in a heartwarming video.

Ebony Reigns (left) and Afua Asantewaa (right) in photos.

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa remembered Ebony Reigns six years on

The late Ebony Reigns passed on six years ago, on February 8, 2018, in a ghastly car accident. Remembering her six years on, Afua Asantewaa sang one of her hit songs released after her passing, Konkonsa Police.

Mrs Aduonum, in a video, talked about how much the late musician had been dearly missed over the years.

In the caption of the post, Afua Asantewaa wrote:

We still love you Nana Hemaa, Ebony today marks exactly 6 years since your demise. Continue to rest well ️️️

Below is a video of Afua Asantewaa remembering the life of the late Ebony Reigns six years after she died.

Reactions to the video of Afua Asantewaa remembering Ebony Reigns

Many Afua Asantewaa's Instagram followers were glad she paid tribute to her with a video since she used several Ebony Reigns songs in her GWR sing-a-thon attempt.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians to the video:

muzozo_jonath said:

We love you too. Buh how far with the Sing-A-Thon process so far with the broni?

adepa_blessed said:

Revelations 13:14 Amen️

lamisigmb said:

@afuaasantewaasingathon I was waiting for you to remember her and you did justice to it.We move❤️❤️❤️

its.princilaaa_ said:

Rest well Nana Hemaa ️️

isabella_sarfo said:

R I P Ebony

So sad: Ebony's family visited her tomb on her 6th anniversary, emotional videos dropped

YEN.com.gh reported that Ebony Reigns' family and friends, led by her parents, Nana Opoku Kwarteng and Beatrice Oppong, have visited her grave.

The family visited the grave on Thursday, February 8, 2024, to lay a wreath and pray for her in commemoration of the fifth anniversary of Ebony's passing.

Videos from the prayers and wreath-laying ceremony have popped up, showing her father and others in tears.

Source: YEN.com.gh