Afua Asantewaa's husband Kofi Aduonum opened up about how their marriage is faring after she garnered more fame with her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt

In the video, Mr Aduonum stated that he has no fears about Afua Asantewaa meeting big men, adding that she was meeting prominent people before she garnered this high level of fame

Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa is awaiting results from the GWR on her sing-a-thon attempt

Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Ghanaian broadcaster who went viral for her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt, Afua Asantewaa, has thrown more light on their marriage.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Aduonum in photos. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa's husband speaks about their marriage

In a video that is going viral on social media, Kofi Aduonum stated that he was not scared that his wife was going places after her GWR sing-a-thon attempt.

He vouched that Afua Asantewaa would be loyal to him despite her garnering more fame. He added that she was meeting prominent people before she became famous and at that time nobody knew her.

Speaking highly of his wife, Mr Aduonum said that he has no fears of her leaving him, adding that she would always stay by his side and vice versa

Below is the video of Afua Asantewaa's husband speaking about their marriage.

