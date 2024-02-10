The subscription fees and other fees associated with golf in Ghana have surfaced on social media and generated discussions among citizens

According to a report, it costs GH¢14,000 to subscribe, GH¢7,000 every year to renew, and GH¢60 for every round, while non-members pay GH¢470

Many were of the view that golf opens doors and helps one expand their connections

The fees associated with golf in Ghana have generated conversations among Ghanaians about whether the sport is only for the rich.

Fees associated with playing golf in Ghana

According to a report by renowned media house TV3 Ghana, the subscription fee for interested persons who want to play golf in Ghana is GH¢14,000.

After that fee is paid, one must pay GH¢7,000 every year to renew their licence to play on the golf course. Aside from that, for every round played, persons with subscriptions have to pay a fee of GH¢60.

Persons who are not members of the golf club but would like to play the sport would have to pay GH¢470 per session to use the golf course.

Below is a report by TV3 Ghana on the fees associated with golf in Ghana.

Ghanaians reacted to the fees golfers in Ghana have to pay

Many people in the comments talked about the network and connections one would build when one starts playing golf. Others also complained about the fees, saying it was overly expensive.

ohenebaqwame said:

It is very expensive, yes. But the sort of people you are likely to meet there can turn your life around...just saying ‍♂️

odar__ley said:

How much does it cost to play ampe?

akuaasaablogofficial said:

A wise man once said: “If you want to climb the ladder of life, play golf ⛳” I play golf not because I am rich but because it's a lifetime investment. Golf will discipline you, it gives you a network of powerful and affluent in society, and your network is your net worth. Have a realistic goal, business, etc. enter the course, learn, play, keep fit, socialize, and watch your whole life change. Remember, most of the biggest deals are made on the golf course. I ❤️⛳

rtn_kwabena_asomaning_ said:

It’s even cheap, seeing as the benefits of joining are more.

adi_yaa said:

Achimota Golf club that O.. It's more than that. It's for the rich, also more networking and connections,business deals. I worked there so i know alot

ekua_ah said:

Are u asking me? This is cut your coat according to your…….

towerimagery_gh said:

It's expensive but gives you access

naa_tiwa said:

Abeg oo ,what do they get from it? Maybe there's something we all don't know o

roundheartrenee said:

The way I'm seeing people saying it gives you access and connection no dier, make I go take loan join er,after all m3tse meka....herrh adwen k3se3 will not kill me o

“Why do people play golf on Monday mornings while I go to work?”- GH man lamented

YEN.com.gh reported that a man took to TikTok to express why some people opt to play golf on Monday mornings, whereas others also go to work.

In a video, the man said he had observed that for some time now, he saw them playing golf anytime he was on his way to work.

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on why that is so, with others also expressing the hope to be like them.

