Actor and politician John Dumelo shared his 40th birthday wishes in a beautiful message he wrote on his Instagram page

One of the wishes that sparked debate was wanting to win the Ayawaso West seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections

Yvonne Nelson, Charlotte Osei and many others wished Mr Dumelo a happy birthday and left sweet messages for him in the comments

Actor and politician John Dumelo turned 40 on February 3, 2024, and he celebrated his special day by sharing handsome pictures on his Instagram page and leaving a beautiful message in the caption.

John Dumelo in photos on his 40th birthday. Image Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo drops birthday wish as he turned 40

In the caption, John Dumelo noted that birthdays usually accompany massive celebrations and extravagant parties. However, that would not be the case on his 40th.

The seasoned actor stated that his life had begun, not that he had turned 40; he went on to thank God. He wrote:

"Today being my 40th birthday, I want to give thanks to my God, family and friends for the love and support so far."

Sharing his birthday wishes in the caption, Mr Dumelo wished to be a better man and also shared his political aspirations in the message. In jest, he noted that he was still accepting MoMo and bank transfers.

"My wish is to be a better man, serve my country and continent to the best of my abilities and to win my MPship elections in Ayawaso West constituency on the 7th of December 2024. God bless us all. #idey4u PS( I am still accepting momo and bank transfer) lol."

Below are birthday photos of John Dumelo, and in the caption is his birthday wish.

Birthday wishes pour in for John Dumelo

Nigerian actress Chioma Kpotha, Ghanaian actresses Gloria Sarfo, Yvonne Nelson and many others took to the comment section to celebrate John Dumelo as he turned 40.

gloriaosarfo said:

Happy blessed birthday to you John More blessings from above to you and yours ♥️

char_osei said:

Happy birthday my dear. Soar higher. Live long. Live well. Live happy. Love and blessings

yvonnenelsongh said:

Happy Birthday John, ❤️ check your bank account.

pricelesshairs said:

Happy birthday bro.. you will win

julietibrahim said:

Happy birthday dear. God bless you and grant you your desires. #Leader ❤️

chiomakpotha said:

Happy birthday John

"Presidoo": 1st photos drop as Dumelo bags Master's degree in Law, fans hail him

YEN.com.gh reported that actor and politician John Dumelo added another Master's Degree to his ever-growing academic achievements.

This time, the star actor received a Master's in Law from the University of Ghana. He shared a photo to announce his new feat, sparking a load of congratulatory messages from his followers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh