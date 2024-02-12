Ghanaian singer Becca is trending online with her stunning outfit on Onua Showtime over the weekend

The gorgeous celebrity mother wore a classy mix-and-match outfit as she spoke about her new concert on the popular entertainment show

Some social media users have commented on Becca's stylish ensemble that is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca in the showbiz industry, was a guest on the Onua Showtime program over the weekend to talk about her upcoming concert with Kwabena Kwabena on Valentine’s Day.

The hardworking entrepreneur looked gorgeous in a white double-breasted crop shirt and high-waisted pleated wrap skirt to the star-studded program.

Becca and Nana Ama McBrown slay in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @onuashowtime

Source: Instagram

Becca wore pink stilettos to match her stylish skirt. For her glam, she wore a long and expensive curly centre-parted curly hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her flawless skin.

Watch the video below;

Becca slays in a white crop top and denim jeans

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Becca looked fabulous in a white crop shirt and denim jeans as she spoke about her new Valentine’s Day concert with famous male artist Kwabena Kwabena.

The perfect musical duo assured their fans of endless fun and entertainment as they rehearsed continuously ahead of the event.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian media personality Stacy Amoateng has commented on Becca's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Stacyamoatenggh stated:

I am smiling gleefully

chante_asante stated:

yaaaass

empress_gifty stated:

I can't wait

shred_withkofi stated:

This is good news

Igwevofficial stated:

Finally, the announcement is out

tee_taller20k stated:

Vamos Becca

limoust_1st stated:

Love these 2❤️

becca_hearts stated:

Yes!!!!!!!!!!

Hetromawuli stated:

She is finally back . I can now breathe. Welcome back

Queeniedren stated:

Doriiiskye stated:

Akosua on the run yo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Becca, who has won awards and inspired many people with her immaculate beauty.

The beauty entrepreneur flaunted her beautiful face while sporting fashionable clothing accessorized with black sunglasses.

The well-known musician's sophisticated sense of style and haircut has drawn criticism from certain social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh