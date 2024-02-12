Nana Ama McBrown teased her fans and the studio audience of Onua Showtime by airing the trailer of her upcoming movie series

The movie series featured YouTuber Ras Nene, media personality Aba Dope and many other actors and actresses

Many people in the comments campaigned for others to subscribe to her YouTube Channel, while others shared their anticipation for the official release of the movie

Celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown aired the trailer of her upcoming movie on the Sunday edition of the show she hosts, Onua Showtime, on February 12, 2024, edition.

Nana Ama McBrown, Ras Nene and Aba Dope in a new movie. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown teases fans with a trailer for her new movie

The video was aired on the screens in the Onua Showtime studio, and it saw the audience's priceless reactions as they cheered, laughed and exclaimed.

In the movie, Nana Ama McBrown played the role of a trader. She had on tattered clothes, her hair was unkempt, and she had on natural makeup.

The scenes where she displayed funny dance moves got the studio audience bursting out into laughter as they applauded her incredible acting skills.

The movie featured media personality and entrepreneur Aba Dope who awed many with her fake Jamaican accent as she conversed with YouTuber Ras Nene in their scene.

Below is a trailer for Nana Ama McBrwon's new movie that features Ras Nene, Aba Dope and others.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the movie trailer

The movie trailer excited many of Nana Ama McBrown's fans on social media such that many campaigned for followers for her YouTube Channel, while others said they would follow the movie series when it drops.

a.m.a.k.a_johnson said:

Please, let’s all support her

roundheartrenee said:

Aww, I can't believe I missed the show today , you people didn't tell us you were going to start it today

sammy_highcourt said:

OMG, I will watch this❤

mimidrizle said:

Awww we are so happy happy for her, and we are going to support her by watching and sharing with others as well

serwaa1856 said:

Empress Production on YouTube 1.21k sub guys let's all go and subscribe ❤️❤️

helen_verc_fynn said:

Wow wow wow thank you for putting smiles on our face

augustina_belo said:

I have been waiting for this EMPRESS. You can do this, please focus and do more production. I love you big sis

empress_hajia_getrich said:

I'm not missing any episode of this

Source: YEN.com.gh