Aba Dope in a video she shared on her TikTok page, flaunted her newly built restaurant

The media personality's video showed the beautiful interior of the restaurant and many people were impressed

Fans of Aba Dop took to the comment section to congratulate her on the massive achievement and wished her well

Renowned Ghanaian media personality and social media sensation Aba Dope has left her fans in awe after unveiling her brand-new restaurant in a video shared on her TikTok page. The video showed the stunning interior of the eatery, sparking admiration from her fans.

In the footage, Aba Dope took her followers on a virtual tour of the recently constructed restaurant, revealing its pretty design and cool ambiance. The interior was covered with tasteful decor, creating a visually appealing atmosphere.

The video not only highlighted the aesthetics of the restaurant but also showed the hard work and dedication invested in bringing the project to life. Ghanaians were quick to express their admiration for Aba Dope's achievement, flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Fans of the media personality shared their excitement and express warm wishes for the success of the new venture. Many expressed their anticipation to visit the restaurant.

Aba Dope impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

missbrown2bae reacted:

I tap into your blessings Ay3 Great indeed the lord has make you great

yehhhh commented:

Aba is really great . Not knowing she has been traveling to turkey and dubai but we never knew . very humble woman

Prince bill said:

Eiii restaurants come plenty pass we the people living in Accra .one minute biaaa dem Dey open new restaurant

Aba Dope goes shopping

In another story, Aba Dope, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, visited the market to get items for her restaurant business.

The hardworking media personality carried a sack full of items on her head, winning the hearts of many Ghanaians.

In the comments section of the video, many people praised her for her hardworking and down-to-earth nature.

