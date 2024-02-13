Kumawood star Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' has linked up with legendary Nigerian actor Charles Awurum

The Nigerian actor released a video hailing Lil Win for a gesture he had done him and added that he would make the Ghanaian star proud

Charles Awurum and Lil Win's linkup has excited many social media users who are anticipating what the two may be working on

Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has struck a chord with Nigerian actor Charles Awurum.

While the kind of relationship they have is known, the legendary Nollywood comic star released an online video hailing Lil Win.

Lil Win has received strong plaudits from Charles Awurum Photo source: @charlesndawurum, @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The video shared on the Instagram page showed Awurum, full of smiles, hailing his Ghanaian counterpart and thanking him for something he did not mention.

"Lil Win thank you, God bless you. I really appreciate you; you will never lack. I'm sure I am going to make you proud in Ghana. Just bet that I will make you proud...you will be happy I came to Ghana," the Nigerian star said.

It is not yet known what the two might be working on, but the caption of Lil Win while sharing the video suggests Awurum may soon be coming to Ghana.

"My legendary superstar daddy we are waiting for you ," he said.

Ghanaians react to Charles Awurum's video to Lil Win

The footage sparked many reactions from Lil Win's followers, who shared different opinions.

raymond__es said:

This man, his facial expression alone go make you laugh, he and Ibu.

lindaayiwaa said:

Awww this is so much beautiful ❤️

black_dollar1400 said:

This man get vibe ruff. Too funny

dawidi32 said:

One thing I've grown to understand is, you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it. This @officiallilwin guy is just a goal getter. I guess that's one aspect of him that has gotten him stereotyped for being proud. Just take a look at the array of superstars across our entertainment space that have featured in his tv series. Plus that daring move to represent his people in parliament. Is it attainable? Yes, if you ask me. The future belongs to us, millenials! We've all got to dream big. Nothing is impossible. Stay blessed superstar

Lil Win angrily descends on 'disrespectful' Martha Ankomah in video

Meanwhile, Lil Win recently descended heavily on actress Martha Ankomah in a viral video.

According to Lil Win, Ankomah had sought to belittle the Kumawood industry when one director reached out to give her a job.

For him, the actress was not much of a star for her to belittle him and other Kumawood stars and thus blasted her mercilessly.

