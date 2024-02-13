Former BIHECO student Prince Aniewu, who battled drug addiction, has enrolled as a mature student at the University of Ghana

His fees were paid by Mr Addai Kwabena Danquah, who has promised to help Prince realise his dream of becoming a lawyer

Pastor Elvis Agyemang and social media personality Nana Tea facilitated his journey from rehab to university

Social media personality Nana Tea, also known as James Annor Tetteh, has shared another marvellous update on Prince Aniewu, a former Bishop Herman College student battling drug addiction.

In the initial video shared on social media, Prince Aniewu said he wanted to stop dealing with illegal substances so he could continue his education.

He was taken to the Chosen Rehab Centre, where he has seen a massive transformation. Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Alpha Hour fame supported him financially during his rehab days.

A transformation journey of Prince Aniewu Photo credit: Nana Tea

Prince Aniewu starts school at the University of Ghana

In a recent update by Nana Tea, he said Prince Aniewu is now schooling at the University of Ghana as a mature student.

Another benevolent Ghanaian fully paid the fees, Mr Addai Kwabena Danquah.

According to Nana Tea, Mr Addai Kwabena Danquah said:

“he will like to take care of his schooling and make sure he becomes a legal practitioner, and true to his word, he has honoured it.”

Watch the video below:

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Nana Tea shared. Read them below:

Peter Bawuah TV said:

Nänä Teä God bless you. This guy will become a great inspiration and mentor to many youths out there facing the same problem. God has different ways to turn your destiny. Don't give up on your dreams. Your destiny helper will locate you when you're about to give up.

Joshua Sing wrote:

I'm telling you, somebody was seriously praying for this boy behind the scenes. His mum, grandmother, friend, some stranger who met him and had compassion. Someone was praying for God's intervention, and boom, God answered. This is a very powerful testimony. He will be great

Edward Amoako said:

Nänä Teää, come see the way am smiling and happy here. Am so much grateful to God for this transformation. This is huge. God richly bless you Nänä Teä and everyone who helped him out and still counting

Addai Kwabena Danquah wrote:

We rise by lifting others

BONES MAN TV said:

May God bless you Nana. I will link up with him when school resume

Elijah Boison wrote:

I love ❤️ this ,this is beautiful man God bless you

Ellen Abena Koramah Ministry said:

God bless Nänä Teä for us always

