Gorgeous Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has released a hilarious video of herself as part of Valentine's Day celebrations

She released a video in which she criticised some poor men for buying cheap flowers for their girlfriends

The video gathered many netizens to laugh at the actress's sense of humour.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari joined many to celebrate Valentine's Day. She took a humourous angle with her celebrations.

In a video, she sent a message to poor men who couldn't afford luxurious gifts for their partners.

Nadia Buari mocks broke men in a funny video. Photo: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

In the video, Nadia Buari used a sound by famous Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor to send her message to the world.

She chided poor men for doing little to better themselves in life. Nadia Buari narrated that some men only send cheap gifts to their girlfriends on Valentine's Day. She wrote in the caption:

Hmmm… I feel attacked .

Cc.. @patienceozokwo

Watch the funny video below.

She wondered how some men gave their girlfriends plastic flowers and paper cards when they saw their mates giving their partners huge mansions and cars as gifts.

Nadia's video erupted laughter among netizens who have long known how humourous she is. The beautiful actress constantly makes TikTok videos for fun.

Netizens react to Nadia Buari's funny video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

callme_ziggy wrote:

You've not aged one bit , Happy Valentine's Day, my celebrity crush

kingbuari said:

The pressure is getting worser!!! lol

officialcynthiara220 wrote:

G for General with the unique voice and energy

austinfaani said:

Nadia Abeg

yencomghnews also wrote:

bomsexy1 said:

Plastic at least it will last forever

mesoblow added:

This woman has been pretty since I was in high school

Nadia Buari's 4 Kids Write Heartfelt Letters To Her On Val's Day

YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari's four kids wrote an adorable letter to her to mark Valentine's Day.

They all signed the letters with a heart and their names: Zhen Zhu Zhy Zhee, which left many in awe. Captioning the post, Nadia wrote:

I couldn’t have asked for a better valentines gift. ❤️. Happy Valentine’s Day buttercakes. I love u.

Source: YEN.com.gh