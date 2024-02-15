Nadia Buari: Ghanaian Actress Calls Out Poor Men In Funny Valentine's Day Video
- Gorgeous Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has released a hilarious video of herself as part of Valentine's Day celebrations
- She released a video in which she criticised some poor men for buying cheap flowers for their girlfriends
- The video gathered many netizens to laugh at the actress's sense of humour.
Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari joined many to celebrate Valentine's Day. She took a humourous angle with her celebrations.
In a video, she sent a message to poor men who couldn't afford luxurious gifts for their partners.
In the video, Nadia Buari used a sound by famous Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor to send her message to the world.
She chided poor men for doing little to better themselves in life. Nadia Buari narrated that some men only send cheap gifts to their girlfriends on Valentine's Day. She wrote in the caption:
Hmmm… I feel attacked .
Cc.. @patienceozokwo
Watch the funny video below.
She wondered how some men gave their girlfriends plastic flowers and paper cards when they saw their mates giving their partners huge mansions and cars as gifts.
Nadia's video erupted laughter among netizens who have long known how humourous she is. The beautiful actress constantly makes TikTok videos for fun.
Netizens react to Nadia Buari's funny video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.
callme_ziggy wrote:
You've not aged one bit , Happy Valentine's Day, my celebrity crush
kingbuari said:
The pressure is getting worser!!! lol
officialcynthiara220 wrote:
G for General with the unique voice and energy
austinfaani said:
Nadia Abeg
yencomghnews also wrote:
bomsexy1 said:
Plastic at least it will last forever
mesoblow added:
This woman has been pretty since I was in high school
Nadia Buari's 4 Kids Write Heartfelt Letters To Her On Val's Day
YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari's four kids wrote an adorable letter to her to mark Valentine's Day.
They all signed the letters with a heart and their names: Zhen Zhu Zhy Zhee, which left many in awe. Captioning the post, Nadia wrote:
I couldn’t have asked for a better valentines gift. ❤️. Happy Valentine’s Day buttercakes. I love u.
