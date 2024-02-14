Actress Nadia Buari displayed the gifts she received from her four children on Valentine's Day

She shared the lovely letters her children wrote for her, which they signed off by drawing a heart and writing their names

Many people loved the letters the children wrote, while others were in awe of their names, which Nadia Buari disclosed by sharing the letters

Seasoned actress Nadia Buari melted the hearts of many of her Instagram followers after she revealed the names of her four children through the lovely letters they wrote for her on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024.

How Nadia Buari celebrated Valentine's Day

In honour of celebrating the day of love, Valentine's Day, Nadia Buari's four children decided to make their mother feel special by writing heartfelt letters to her.

They all signed the letters with a heart and their names: Zhen Zhu Zhy Zhee, which left many in awe.

Captioning the post, the star actress said she was pleased with her Valentine's Day gifts and wished her followers a happy Valentine's Day. She wrote:

I couldn’t have asked for a better valentines gift. ❤️. Happy Valentine’s Day buttercakes. I love u.

Below are the Valentine's Day letters Nadua Buari's children wrote for her.

Reactions to the lovely letters Nadia Buari's children wrote for her on Valentine's Day

Many people were amazed by the names of the four children of Nadia Buari after revealing them in the letters she posted on her Instagram page.

Others also talked about the lovely words the children wrote in their letters. Below are the reactions:

amma.dee said:

Awwww it's the names for me Zhen Zhu Zhy Zhee

ogunyomi_modupe said:

It’s the name of the kids for me, I will always mistake them

iamnadinexe said:

A love so genuine. I read the notes over and over again. Bless their little hearts❤️❤️ Why do I feel the one who said “thank you for the food” is an appreciative foodie

iluvnhaa said:

The names tho ❤️❤️

everythinggh233 said:

Zhy and I have something in common; we love food and our Mama. They are both Bae ♥️♥️♥️♥️

ewuraa_posh said:

)se thank u for d food awww

maggie_junegirl said:

Happy Val’s day Queen . I love uuu

