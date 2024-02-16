Media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso, AKA Delay, has teased a new upcoming product which will be part of her Delay range of foods

She shared a photo which cropped out the actual product and teased only the Delay tag

Fans rushed to guess the name of the product, with many saying it was tomato paste

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso has teased a new product which will be part of her Delay range of food items.

The popular TV host shared this in a social media post.

Delay teases a new food product. Image: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Delay plans to launch a new product

Taking to her Instagram page, Deloris Frimpong Manso teased her fans about the upcoming product and asked them to guess the name.

Many fans wrote under the post that the product was tomato paste because of its packaging. However, Delay clarified that it was not a tomato paste product. People kept guessing, but Delay refused to disclose the new product's name.

The host of the popular Delay Show already has several food brands under her belt, including Delay Sardines, Delay Mackerel, Delay Spaghetti, Delay Shito, Lala Sardines, Tasteway Sardines, and the newly released Delay Bread.

The new product will join the noble family of food products that Ghanaians love.

See the post below.

Ghanaians react to the teaser

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under Delay's post. Many fans tried to guess the name of the product. See some below.

efya_jacqueline said:

Delay meat pie

selormsworld_luxurywigs wrote:

Delay tomato paste or tomato mix

lernylomotey wrote:

Tomato paste

nana_dimples19 said:

Delay tomato paste I guess

ama_yeboah12 wrote:

Sachet tomato

Delay, Dr Likee, Freezy Macbones Sell Delay Bread At Madina Market

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Delay and Dr Likee visited Madina Market to sell bread. Delay was also seen with a Ghanaian boxer who has expressed love interest in her, Freezy Macbones, walking on the market streets and interacting with their fans.

Delay's protégé, Ellen Asante Korkor, was also there to support her as she shook her back to entice men to buy bread. Freezy also convinced the young girls.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh