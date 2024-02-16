Ghanaian professional boxer Freezy MacBones didn't disappoint fashionistas with his looks as he joined Delay and Dr Likee to sell bread

The three famous celebrities spent their Valentine's Day making sales and taking photos with their favourite fans

Some social media users have commented on Freezy MacBones' video commenting his affable nature

Ghanaian professional boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly called Freezy MacBones, was spotted selling bread to his fans in the busy streets of Madina Market.

The fashion model looked dapper in a branded tee shirt and matching designer romper while styling his look with expensive sneakers.

Freezy Macbones and Delay rock designer outfits. Photo credit: @freezy_macbones_official

Source: Instagram

Freezy MacBones wore black sunglasses as he exchanged pleasantries with her female fans, who were eager to take selfies with him.

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, wore a sleeveless top and matching bodycon skirt.

The CEO of Delay Foods looked gorgeous in a short bob hairstyle and mild makeup while posing with Freezy MacBones at the market.

Watch the video below;

Freezy MacBones hangouts with members of the East Legon Executive Members Club

Freezy MacBones couldn't stop smiling as he posed with Dr Osei Kwame Despite, former Black Stars player Sammy Kuffour and other club members.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Freezy MacBones's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

paul.yaro28 stated:

Supportive husband

Rollyroyross stated:

What Amerado couldn’t do, Max Bones has done it

ageo_fredua stated:

Oh, the video is too short ooo

alhajibrown3 stated:

When is the wedding

surviva_studioz stated:

The people love you ❤️

slimeyjoe1047 stated:

Freezy go bag delay

therealone_kay stated:

Wow, Freezy

_frankkpotivi_ stated:

You try bro

maame6343 stated:

@delayghana, I used to enjoy your Products in Accra, but since I moved to Koforidua, I can’t find any of your products, please

richmondamoh_ stated:

That was a good marketing strategy @delayghana ❤️.

Freezy MacBones Looks Classy In GH¢500 Single-Breasted Sleeveless Jacket And Stylish Trousers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about One of the highest-paid boxers in Ghana, Freezy Macbones, who has an excellent sense of style.

The professional boxer constantly earns extra money as a model for prestigious global fashion labels.

Some social media users commented on his most recent interview as he talked about his humble beginnings on the Delay Show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh