Freezy MacBones: Ghanaian Boxer Rocks Expensive Sneakers To Sell Delay Bread At Madina Market
- Ghanaian professional boxer Freezy MacBones didn't disappoint fashionistas with his looks as he joined Delay and Dr Likee to sell bread
- The three famous celebrities spent their Valentine's Day making sales and taking photos with their favourite fans
- Some social media users have commented on Freezy MacBones' video commenting his affable nature
Ghanaian professional boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly called Freezy MacBones, was spotted selling bread to his fans in the busy streets of Madina Market.
The fashion model looked dapper in a branded tee shirt and matching designer romper while styling his look with expensive sneakers.
Freezy MacBones wore black sunglasses as he exchanged pleasantries with her female fans, who were eager to take selfies with him.
Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, wore a sleeveless top and matching bodycon skirt.
The CEO of Delay Foods looked gorgeous in a short bob hairstyle and mild makeup while posing with Freezy MacBones at the market.
Watch the video below;
Freezy MacBones hangouts with members of the East Legon Executive Members Club
Freezy MacBones couldn't stop smiling as he posed with Dr Osei Kwame Despite, former Black Stars player Sammy Kuffour and other club members.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Freezy MacBones's video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
paul.yaro28 stated:
Supportive husband
Rollyroyross stated:
What Amerado couldn’t do, Max Bones has done it
ageo_fredua stated:
Oh, the video is too short ooo
alhajibrown3 stated:
When is the wedding
surviva_studioz stated:
The people love you ❤️
slimeyjoe1047 stated:
Freezy go bag delay
therealone_kay stated:
Wow, Freezy
_frankkpotivi_ stated:
You try bro
maame6343 stated:
@delayghana, I used to enjoy your Products in Accra, but since I moved to Koforidua, I can’t find any of your products, please
richmondamoh_ stated:
That was a good marketing strategy @delayghana ❤️.
Freezy MacBones Looks Classy In GH¢500 Single-Breasted Sleeveless Jacket And Stylish Trousers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about One of the highest-paid boxers in Ghana, Freezy Macbones, who has an excellent sense of style.
The professional boxer constantly earns extra money as a model for prestigious global fashion labels.
Some social media users commented on his most recent interview as he talked about his humble beginnings on the Delay Show.
Source: YEN.com.gh