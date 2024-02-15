Afua Asantewaa Flaunts Sparkling White Range Rover In Photos, Many Gush Over Her Luxury Lifestyle
- Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum flaunted her luxury lifestyle on her Instagram page
- She showed off a white Range Rover as she posed in front of it in her black and white outfit
- Many people talked about her expensive taste, while others talked about how ravishing she looked
Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has many people talking about her luxurious lifestyle after completing her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt.
Afua Asantewaa flaunts a white Range Rover
In the photos Afua Asantewaa shared on her Instagram page, she was seen standing in front of a white Range Rover as she posed elegantly.
She slayed in a white short-sleeved t-shirt which she styled by wearing a giant silver necklace around its collar.
Mrs Aduonum paired the white shirt with a black mini-skirt that flaunted her fine legs. She completed her look by rocking a pair of white sneakers.
Below is a carousel post of Afua Asantewaa showing off her white Range Rover.
Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's gorgeous pictures
Many of Afua Asantewaa's Instagram followers admired how stunning she looked in the pictures as they talked about her luxurious lifestyle.
adepa_blessed said:
Wooosh Hot like the weather of late
delay.ba said:
Ahuof3 dua! Beautiful tree ❤
288.pri_akosuapriscilla said:
Drink deep ❤️ you are always glowing
feliciamensah672 said:
Hot more doors are open
iam_mzbee1 said:
Black beauty
pretty_sark said:
Nice looking dear
Source: YEN.com.gh