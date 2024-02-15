Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum flaunted her luxury lifestyle on her Instagram page

Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has many people talking about her luxurious lifestyle after completing her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua Asantewaa flaunts a white Range Rover

In the photos Afua Asantewaa shared on her Instagram page, she was seen standing in front of a white Range Rover as she posed elegantly.

She slayed in a white short-sleeved t-shirt which she styled by wearing a giant silver necklace around its collar.

Mrs Aduonum paired the white shirt with a black mini-skirt that flaunted her fine legs. She completed her look by rocking a pair of white sneakers.

Below is a carousel post of Afua Asantewaa showing off her white Range Rover.

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's gorgeous pictures

Many of Afua Asantewaa's Instagram followers admired how stunning she looked in the pictures as they talked about her luxurious lifestyle.

adepa_blessed said:

Wooosh Hot like the weather of late

delay.ba said:

Ahuof3 dua! Beautiful tree ❤

288.pri_akosuapriscilla said:

Drink deep ❤️ you are always glowing

feliciamensah672 said:

Hot more doors are open

iam_mzbee1 said:

Black beauty

pretty_sark said:

Nice looking dear

"Gratitude is a must": Afua Asantewaa takes her sing-a-thon DJs out on a date

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Afua Asantewaa Aduonum was currently the unofficial Guinness World record holder for the longest singing marathon in history.

The record holder acknowledged the DJs who assisted her in her attempt after she took them out on a lunch date.

Photos from the date popped up online, exciting scores of netizens who thronged the comments section to hail the DJs for their efforts.

